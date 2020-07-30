Here’s a $63,000 Military Pink Jeep Wrangler to Put a Smile on Your Face

At the beginning of the year, the world got wind of something really fancy being cooked up on the British Isles: the all-mighty, all American, manly Jeep Wrangler was putting on a pink dress. And here it is, in all its glory and available for purchase.
The thing depicted in the gallery above is a piece of work related to a name you might be familiar with: Afzal Kahn. That’s right, the man behind great and exciting conversion of Aston Martins, Land Rovers and Ferraris is tied to this thing here as well.
Kahn is the owner of what he calls "luxury online automotive fashion platform." That’s an website. There, you can find both Kahn’s own ideas, but also some coming from his partners, like the Chelsea Truck Co., which sells anything from apparel to actual trucks. It is from Chelsea that the pink Wrangler comes from, but Kahn is responsible for making it as it is.
First, the paint. The hue on this contraption is called 3D texture pink military paint, and if you think that’s a stretch, think again: word is pink was used as camouflage on war machines in the African campaign during World War Two by British SAS troops. The color is sprayed all over the SUVs body, except for the carbon fiber front grille and the satin black 20-inch wheels.
As usual when it comes to Kahn, a fashionable color is not the only change made. There are new front and rear wings, a new front bumper, and a modified bonnet.
Changes have been made inside as well, and the first thing that strikes you are the upholstered GTB front and rear seats, stainless steel door entry sill plates, and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum.
The price Kahn is asking for this Wrangler is £48,999 (the equivalent of roughly $63,000). The designer says any color can be specified for the exterior and interior.
