Jeep Wrangler Gets Destroyed and Restored Before Our Eyes, Not What It Seems

That’s right, the Jeep featured in the gallery above is not an actual vehicle, but a scale 1:18 model. One that gets off the beaten path for some hardcore motoring, nearly destroyed and then restored before our eyes to its former shiny self.The stunt you can see in the 13-minutes clip below comes from a Youtuber who goes by the name Crazy Restorations. On the web since late 2019, the channel has made a name for itself by destroying in various ways scale model cars, and then putting them back together.Usually, Crazy Restorations likes to make these model cars look as if they had been abandoned for ages, and most of the over 40 videos available on this channel start off from what are presumably abandoned Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and so on. But the one with the Jeep as a main star is a tad different.First, the toy car is put through its paces in various settings, proving that even scale replicas of actual cars are just as good when it comes to getting the job done - and we must admire the carefully crafted miniature scenes the model is moving through.Then, all covered in dirt and bruises, the Wrangler is taken to the shop (probably just a table) to be restored back to its former self. It first gets a proper wash that uncovers the heavily-beaten body panels. It is then taken apart and then every element scrubbed (with a toothbrush, among other things) .When everything seems in order comes the paint job, and the Wrangler is turned from its sad former self into a shiny new black machine.You can check the entire action in the video below this text.