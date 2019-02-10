Kahn Gives Bentley Bentayga a Cool New Grille and Sinister Look

SUV

Now that essence has been applied to everyone's favorite British Audi, the Bentayga. Various modifications have been made to set this apart from stock models, and best of all, if you're in love with what you see, this very model is for sale at a measly £169,995. That's not too bad, considering a Bentayga V8 starts from £136,200 in Britain. In case you're wondering, we're dealing with the 550 horsepower, 4-liter model that needs 4.5 seconds to get to 60.The SUV only has 50 miles on the clock, just enough for mister Afzal Kahn to sample the Bentley SUV magic and give his seal of approval. The overall theme chosen for this SUV is Jet Black. And on top of that, we have body bits, such as the carbon fiber front and rear skirts, a double trunk wing, quad exhaust tips with a new finish, dark chrome exterior trim and the grille we already mentioned.Kahn Design's own 23-inch Le Mans gloss black alloys replace the factory units and are wrapped in 295/35 Continental rubber. While browsing their Instagram, we also found a version where the same black Bentayga is fitted with fender flares. Wonder what happened to those?A suspension lowering model ensures the right stance is achieved but can also be reversed when off-road challenges arise. Kahn is also known for its interior work, and the Bentayga doesn't disappoint. It features black Herringbone 3D Modular leather for all seven seats, as well as re-trimmed doors pockets and steering wheel. Of course, you can always ask them for something else if this isn't bold enough for you.