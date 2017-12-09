Defender-based Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft Top by Afzal Kahn Incoming

When Mercedes-AMG introduced the G63 6x6
in 2013, the three-pointed star inadvertently opened the door to many more six-wheel-drive conversions. One such beautiful abomination is the six-wheeled version of the Kahn Design Flying Huntsman, which started life as 110 series Land Rover Defender. In order to keep the Flying Huntsman relevant, the British-based outfit decided to extend the options list with an electrically-operated soft top.
7 photos
Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the Flying Huntsman 6x6
Soft Top by Afzal Kahn. Teased on the company’s Facebook page with the canvas top half retracted, it’s easy to see that the Soft Top is little more than a conversion from sport utility truck
to landaulet.
The Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tires are complemented by black-painted wheels with contrasting orange lip, which echoes the color of the soft top. The double cab 6x6 Soft Top is more menacing than the luxury-oriented Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet
, partly thanks to the black paint, riveted body panels, and aggressive wheel arch flares. And it's longer too.
Just like the 6x6 Flying Huntsman SUT
and 4x4 Flying Huntsman, the open-top model hides an LS3 V8 under the hood. The 6.2-liter engine coming courtesy of General Motor is expected to develop more than free-breathing 500 horsepower. With that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Kahn will work its magic on the brakes and suspension to ensure drivability is up to snuff.
The company founded by Afzal Kahn
didn’t release any more details on the 6x6 Soft Top, though more information will be made public in the coming months. Given the timing, the world premiere for the newest 6x6 on the lot is anticipated to take place in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
If that’s too much waiting for your liking and the G650 Landaulet is too expensive, then Hennessey Performance Engineering has the perfect alternative for you in the guise of the F-150 Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6x6
.