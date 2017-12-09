autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Defender-based Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft Top by Afzal Kahn Incoming

9 Dec 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When Mercedes-AMG introduced the G63 6x6 in 2013, the three-pointed star inadvertently opened the door to many more six-wheel-drive conversions. One such beautiful abomination is the six-wheeled version of the Kahn Design Flying Huntsman, which started life as 110 series Land Rover Defender. In order to keep the Flying Huntsman relevant, the British-based outfit decided to extend the options list with an electrically-operated soft top.
7 photos
Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft Top by Afzal KahnFlying Huntsman 6x6 by Afzal KahnFlying Huntsman 6x6 by Afzal KahnFlying Huntsman 6x6 by Afzal KahnFlying Huntsman 6x6 by Afzal KahnFlying Huntsman 6x6 by Afzal Kahn
Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft Top by Afzal Kahn. Teased on the company’s Facebook page with the canvas top half retracted, it’s easy to see that the Soft Top is little more than a conversion from sport utility truck to landaulet.

The Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tires are complemented by black-painted wheels with contrasting orange lip, which echoes the color of the soft top. The double cab 6x6 Soft Top is more menacing than the luxury-oriented Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, partly thanks to the black paint, riveted body panels, and aggressive wheel arch flares. And it's longer too.

Just like the 6x6 Flying Huntsman SUT and 4x4 Flying Huntsman, the open-top model hides an LS3 V8 under the hood. The 6.2-liter engine coming courtesy of General Motor is expected to develop more than free-breathing 500 horsepower. With that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Kahn will work its magic on the brakes and suspension to ensure drivability is up to snuff.

The company founded by Afzal Kahn didn’t release any more details on the 6x6 Soft Top, though more information will be made public in the coming months. Given the timing, the world premiere for the newest 6x6 on the lot is anticipated to take place in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

If that’s too much waiting for your liking and the G650 Landaulet is too expensive, then Hennessey Performance Engineering has the perfect alternative for you in the guise of the F-150 Raptor-based VelociRaptor 6x6.

Flying Huntsman 6x6 Soft Top by Afzal Kahn Land Rover Defender Kahn Design 6x6 land rover tuning v8
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  