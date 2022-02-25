Here's Why This Mercedes-Benz G 500 Invicto by Brabus Costs Almost $550,000

To the untrained eye, this Mercedes-Benz G 500 looks like any other G-Wagen out there. Big, imposing, and eye-watering expensive, it hides a very big secret beneath that shiny black paint finish, which is why it costs in excess of half a million dollars.
It is all in the details, as the steel plates, 3D-printed protection elements, all sorts of ceramic and metallic composites, and thick windows give it ballistic protection. That’s right, despite looking like your run-of-the-mill $100k+ G-Class, it can actually take a bullet for its occupants.
Officially named the Invicto Pure VR6 Plus ERV, it was turned into an armored beast by Brabus. The tuner has upgraded the suspension in order for the ride to cope with the added weight, and the brakes too. It sits on 20-inch heavy-duty wheels, with run-flats, which ensure quick getaway from most dangerous situations.
‘Invicto’ badges decorate the exterior of this modified 4x4, which also features dedicated entry sills and new floor mats. Other than that, it retains the original firepower, namely the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 416 hp (422 ps / 310 kW) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. In standard configuration, the G 500, otherwise known as the G 550 in North America, can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.6 seconds from a standstill, yet, since this one weighs as much as a small shed, it is way slower.
Originally registered towards the end of 2018, and with 11,680 miles (18,800 km) on the clock, it is advertised by Brabus on its official website for €488,495, which equals to $547,481 at the current exchange rates. The pictures accompanying the ad speak for the overall condition, which is almost showroom-fresh. So, there you have it, a non-bling G-Class that can keep its occupants safe in return for a small fortune. But you cannot really put a price on safety, can you?
