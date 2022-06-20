This Jeep Wrangler Can Be Your 4x4 Hairdryer for the Summer, You'll Never Guess the Price

Does the pictured 4x4 look like your run-of-the-mill Jeep Wrangler? Well, it’s not, as it has been modified by Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company, featuring a few upgrades inside and out.
Although discreet, the changes do make it stand out even more. These comprise the fender flares, new hood, which is an optional extra, the tuner says, just like the electric side steps that improve ingress and egress. It also features the Chelsea Truck Company branding on the fuel filler cap and spare wheel cover, which incorporates the reversing camera, carbon grille, quad exhaust pipes, 100 mm (4 in) in diameter, and 9x20-inch wheels, wrapped in fat tires.
Much livelier than the exterior, with its black finish, the cabin has an orange look, with Kahn wrapping several touchable surfaces in quilted leather. The fine upholstery can be seen on the seats, which also feature heating up front courtesy of the tuner, center armrest, and parts of the door cards. The black plastics, which retain their OEM feel, provide some contrast. Elsewhere, this Wrangler is equipped with climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, auto-dimming rearview mirror, hill-start assist, LED headlights, keyless entry and go, and comes with an open top view of the sky above straight from the factory.
If you paid attention to the title, then you know that it is offered for sale. Kahn states, on its official website here, that it is a 2022 model, with only 101 miles (163 km) under its belt. It has a single owner in the papers, and as you have probably figured it out by now, it is a right-hand drive example. This could make it less appealing to certain enthusiasts, unless they live in a right-hand drive market, such as the United Kingdom, where this example can be found. As far as the engine goes, you are looking at the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit, hooked up to an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Now, in essence, this is a new Jeep Wrangler, with several modifications, including that posher-than-stock cabin, so you know that it is anything but cheap, don’t you? And since we’ve inevitably started talking about the price, we might as well tell you how much Kahn is asking for it. You may want to sit down for this one, because the 4x4 is very expensive, as in order to sign your name on the dotted line, you are looking at £74,999. This equals to $91,568 at the current exchange rates, which is a lot of money for a Wrangler. By comparison, you could get a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS in the United States, and you’d still have cash to spare. So, would you get this Jeep if you were in the market for such a ride?
