Kahn's Land Rover Defender 90 Flying Huntsman Homage II Is Much Newer Than It Looks

Kahn has been turning all sorts of Land Rovers, Jeeps, and other vehicles into true overlanding beasts for quite some time now. Six-wheel drive versions of the Defender are in their portfolio too, which also comprises various high- and low-riders, including this yellow 4x4 that is in search of a new home.
Judging by its exterior design, one might think that it is much older. However, it was actually built in 2015 and sports a Series 2 front grille, with incorporated headlights on each side. Mini projector lights can be seen next to them, and the redesign continues with the new off-road bumpers at both ends.
Custom-styled over fenders, with visible bolts, are part of the makeover, together with the black plastic cladding on the wheel arches. Facilitating ingress and egress are the new folding side steps. This modified Land Rover Defender 90 also sports mud flaps, 16-inch wheels shod in 265/75 off-road tires, heat-resistant paint for the brake calipers, a roll cage in case things go south, twin exhaust pipes, 3D-textured pickup bed, and new badges.
Before messing around with the exterior, the British tuner extended the chassis by 200 mm (~8 in). This move has freed up more space inside, and since we’re talking about the interior, we might as well mention the fact that it has a Huntsman-branded three-spoke steering wheel, because its official name, given to it by the tuner, is the Flying Huntsman Homage II. For the upholstery, Kahn chose a combination of fabric and black leather, stitched together with white string.
More aftermarket logos can be seen in the cockpit, and rather surprisingly, this 4x4 does not feature a big screen in the dashboard, as it has a CD player instead. Electric windows, heated seats, air conditioning, aluminum pedals, central locking, alarm and immobilizer, power-assisted steering, and a few other bits and bobs are on deck too.
In the power department, Kahn has kept it quite simple, as instead of equipping it with a GM-sourced V8, they chose to retain the 2.2-liter diesel engine. Working in concert with a manual transmission and four-wheel drive, the mill is said to pump out 122 brake horsepower.
As we already mentioned, this Defender 90, which is a right-hand drive model, is listed for grabs, with around 7,000 miles (11,265 km) under its belt, and two previous owners in the papers. It has upgrades worth £98,000 ($131,600), Kahn states, without revealing the asking price in the ad that can be found here. Thus, interested parties will have to reach out to them directly to find out this very important detail, yet we reckon that this is a case of ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’.
