1988 Land Rover Defender Ambulance Would Proudly Call Your Garage Its Retirement Home

Assuming the word ‘reliability’ doesn’t exist, the Land Rover Defender is arguably one of the best off-roaders out there. Over the years, the British company has offered various body styles of the famous 4x4, as well as some that have been converted to serve different purposes.
Case at hand, meet one very special Land Rover Defender 110 Classic, which used to save lives. Now it is in search of a new (retirement) home, with Kahn advertising it on their website.
The high-rider was built in 1988, has 10,000 miles (~16,100 km) on the clock, which is either a typo or it has received some work, and one owner in the papers, the ad claims. It is finished in Military Green, with the cross sign on the front, sides, and rear, has a spare wheel on the hood and lots of space behind the Spartan cockpit that offers seating for two. You get a steering wheel, some levers, dials, and buttons, and that’s almost everything, as you can see in the image gallery.
However, as we already mentioned, it has tons of space out back, and inward-facing seats, with storage under them. The dual-opening rear doors facilitate ingress and egress, and it has windows all around, so it could become the foundation stone for a motorhome. Nevertheless, that would require spending a small fortune on the necessary upgrades, and this Defender isn’t exactly cheap, to begin with. It is listed with a buy-it-now price of £59,999, equal to $79,410 at the current exchange rates, and it’s in right-hand drive.
If you fancy something more modern than this diesel-powered Defender, then you could get the new generation. It starts at $51,700 in the United States, before destination and dealer fees, and for the Defender 90, you are looking at a minimum of $52,300. All trim levels are offered with all-wheel drive and a decent amount of gear.
