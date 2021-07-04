Kahn’s Flying Huntsman 6x6 Could Be Your LR Defender Summer Companion For $700k

Anyone who can afford to spend over half a million dollars on a set of wheels is spoiled for choice. But if you’re going to blow that much on a vehicle, then it should put a big smile on your face every time you turn the key in the ignition (or push the start button).
That said, meet the Kahn Flying Huntsman 6x6, a heavily modified, previous-generation Land Rover Defender with six-wheel drive, that could take you to the end of the world and back – if you pretend the world reliability doesn’t exist.
Offered for sale by the British tuner on its official website here, it has an asking price of £499,999, or almost $700,000 at today’s exchange rates, excluding tax. The off-roader was made in 2018 and has 100 miles (160 km) on the odo, according to the listing, one owner in the papers, and it is in right-hand drive.
The Volcanic Rock Satin exterior paint finish is complemented by the custom grille, new front and rear wings, tubular side steps, mud flaps, 100 mm (4 in) tailpipes, and black rims with red trim. A 6.2-liter V8 engine, sourced from GM, produces around 430 HP, and comes paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, with high and low range, and diff-lock.
Bathed in red leather, the cabin also features a three-spoke steering wheel, thick rubber floor mats, ‘Chelsea Truck Company’ branding, special door sills, and so on. It doesn’t miss out on the usual heated front seats, electric windows, alarm and immobilizer, and modern infotainment system that provides access to different functions.
The rig is definitely much more than a head-turner, so if you’re lucky enough to have forgotten the number of zeros in your bank account, then you should definitely buy it. After all, we’re heading towards an inevitable ICE ban, so we might as well enjoy such machines while we still can.
