Kahn Flying Huntsman Civilian 6x6 Is Proof Good Things Don't Come in Small Packages

Couldn’t afford a Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 back when the German automaker used to make them? Well, you probably cannot afford the Kahn Flying Huntsman Civilian 6x6 either. That is if you can find one, because the apocalypse-ready vehicle is not listed for grabs by the British tuner.
Instead, they decided to put the spotlight on it once more, almost four years after it celebrated its premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Normally, we would have skipped Kahn’s social media post, but there is something incredibly cool about six-wheel drive vehicles.
This one is based on the previous-generation Land Rover Defender 110, and it is 880 mm (35 in) longer. The extra space added at the back was necessary for the implementation of the additional axle and has made the cabin more spacious. As a result, the off-roader has no less than four rows, offering seating for nine, including the driver. It’s dressed in leather and cloth upholstery, has a modern infotainment system, two glass panels on top of the rear passenger compartments, and a sunroof that lets in more natural light for those sitting at the front.
Besides the three axles, the striking appearance of the Kahn Flying Huntsman Civilian 6x6 is enhanced by the aesthetics signed by Chelsea Truck Company, the tuner’s sub-brand. It has wider front and rear wheel arches, new grille up front, Volcanic Rock paint finish, and big all-terrain tires wrapped around the wheels.
This vehicle may not be for sale, but if you want a Flying Huntsman 6x6 in your life, then get ready to blow £499,999 for the pickup version advertised by Kahn on its website, which equals to $671,655 at today’s exchange rates. The beastly off-roader was made in 2018, has 100 miles (160 km) under its belt, and uses a GM-sourced 6.2-liter V8 that develops around 430 horsepower. You can find out more about it here, but don’t forget to check out the pics of the so-called Civilian variant in our image gallery before that.
