You Could Buy FIVE New Ford Broncos for the Price of This ONE Land Rover Defender

Land Rover may have nailed it with the new-gen Defender, but if it’s one thing that doesn’t really do justice to its iconic predecessor, that is the design. We’re not saying that it’s ugly, but less hairy-chested, hence why some people prefer the old one instead.
If you’re part of this category, then stick around, because we have found one for grabs that ticks the right boxes – or most of them anyway.
Made in 2016 and destined for the UK market, which is why it is a right-hand drive example, this Land Rover Defender 90 has fallen in the hands of Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company, so it does feature quite a few upgrades over stock.
These comprise the usual bumper replacements, new grille, tubular side steps, hood vents, fender flares, mud flaps, and the tuner’s branded spare wheel cover. They add up to the black looks, 20-inch wheels shod in 275/55 all-terrain tires, lift kit, and rear privacy windows.
Once inside, you will see that it has front sports seats with heating, tan leather upholstery, diamond-quilted black headliner, aluminum pedals, rubber floor mats, billet gear, and transfer shifters, three-spoke steering wheel, special branding, entry sills, and four inward-facing jump seats. Thus, despite the rather short wheelbase, this previous-gen Defender can sit up to six adults inside, including the driver.
You know how some Defenders have gone through a heart transplant, usually getting a GM V8? Well, not this one, because it retains the OEM 2.2-liter diesel engine, rated at 122 bhp, and mated to a manual transmission. The vehicle has one owner in the papers, around 4,000 miles (~6,435 km) under its belt, and it is for grabs at Kahn.
So, how much do you think they are asking for it? You better sit down for this one, because there is no easy way to put it: £125,000 or $169,415 at the current exchange rates. By comparison, we will remind you that the base Ford Bronco has an MSRP of $28,500 in the United States. As a result, in theory, one could get no less than five of them instead of paying a small fortune on this Land Rover Defender 90.
While we’re at it, we have to remind you that even the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is more affordable on the left side of the pond, starting at $131,750 before destination, dealer fees, and options. And it offers more bang for the buck, if you ask us, just like the Cadillac Escalade, priced from $76,295, or, why not a Mercedes-Maybach GLS from $160,500? But if you had that much cash burning a hole in your bank account and were eager to get yourself a nice 4x4, which one would you go for and why?
Made in 2016 and destined for the UK market, which is why it is a right-hand drive example, this Land Rover Defender 90 has fallen in the hands of Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company, so it does feature quite a few upgrades over stock.
These comprise the usual bumper replacements, new grille, tubular side steps, hood vents, fender flares, mud flaps, and the tuner’s branded spare wheel cover. They add up to the black looks, 20-inch wheels shod in 275/55 all-terrain tires, lift kit, and rear privacy windows.
Once inside, you will see that it has front sports seats with heating, tan leather upholstery, diamond-quilted black headliner, aluminum pedals, rubber floor mats, billet gear, and transfer shifters, three-spoke steering wheel, special branding, entry sills, and four inward-facing jump seats. Thus, despite the rather short wheelbase, this previous-gen Defender can sit up to six adults inside, including the driver.
You know how some Defenders have gone through a heart transplant, usually getting a GM V8? Well, not this one, because it retains the OEM 2.2-liter diesel engine, rated at 122 bhp, and mated to a manual transmission. The vehicle has one owner in the papers, around 4,000 miles (~6,435 km) under its belt, and it is for grabs at Kahn.
So, how much do you think they are asking for it? You better sit down for this one, because there is no easy way to put it: £125,000 or $169,415 at the current exchange rates. By comparison, we will remind you that the base Ford Bronco has an MSRP of $28,500 in the United States. As a result, in theory, one could get no less than five of them instead of paying a small fortune on this Land Rover Defender 90.
While we’re at it, we have to remind you that even the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is more affordable on the left side of the pond, starting at $131,750 before destination, dealer fees, and options. And it offers more bang for the buck, if you ask us, just like the Cadillac Escalade, priced from $76,295, or, why not a Mercedes-Maybach GLS from $160,500? But if you had that much cash burning a hole in your bank account and were eager to get yourself a nice 4x4, which one would you go for and why?