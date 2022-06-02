Jeep Is Back in Jurassic World: 4xe Tech Is “So Quiet It Won’t Disturb the Dinosaurs”

More on this:

1 LEGO Jurassic World Sets Have Net-Shooting Off-Roader and Airplane With Break-Off Engines

2 Fast and Furious Movies to Include Dinosaurs With Jurassic World Crossover

3 VelociRaptor World: Tuner Recreates Famous Stand Down Scene With Trucks

4 This Giant Rideable T-Rex Bicycle Could Make You Popular

5 Jurassic Park Fan Recreates First Movie Jeep, Says It’s the Most Accurate Replica