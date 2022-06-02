Jeep Is Back in Jurassic World: 4xe Tech Is “So Quiet It Won’t Disturb the Dinosaurs”

If you want to survive in a world now populated by dinosaurs, you need good escape vehicles: airplanes, motorcycles, and fast and sturdy cars. You also need plug-in hybrid electric vehicles like the Wrangler 4xe, because they’re “so quiet [they] won’t disturb the dinosaurs.”
That last part especially applies if you plan on taking one such dinosaur for a ride (or several), after adopting it as your home pet. This is the storyline of the latest Jeep ad, which reintroduces Jeep to the Jurassic World, ahead of the wide release of the latest installment in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion.
The film takes place some time after the events of the predecessor, in a world where everything has changed. The dinosaurs from Isla Nubar now roam free, and some of them are docile enough to allow for limited human interaction. That’s also the main idea behind the Jeep x Jurassic ad, which has been released to promote the collaboration – and which you can find in full at the bottom of the page.
Like in the film, man is no longer afraid to interact with (some) dinosaurs, or at the very least, not as as afraid as before. So this dude, an owner of a Jeep Wrangler 4xe, was just minding his business as he was waiting for a full charge on his plug-in hybrid, when he noticed a freshly-hatched Carnotaurus nearby. He decided to adopt it as a pet.
The video tells the story of their friendship and its strange challenges, from having to walk the Carnotaurus on the leash around the block, to playing rough and going on camping trips. There is a surprise twist that we won’t spoil, but the takeaway is that 4xe technology is quiet enough to let you drive with a sleeping dino in the backseat, while the Jeep DNA will guarantee plenty of adventure wherever you may go.
“Almost 30 years ago, moviegoers saw Dr. Ian Malcom escape danger from dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park film while riding in the back seat of a 1992 Jeep Wrangler,” Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer at Stellantis, says in a statement. “Here we are now in 2022, and we continue to see the evolution of the Jeep brand around the world with electric plug-ins, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, which are quite literally charged for any adventure, this time with a four-legged passenger of a different kind riding along in the front seat.”
Aside from some fun content, the Jeep x Jurassic collaboration also comes with a nice surprise for Jeep customers, members of the Wave program: advance screenings of the film. Jeep is promising screenings in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and Warwick NJ, on June 8 and 9. Jurassic World Dominion opens wide in U.S. theaters on June 10.
