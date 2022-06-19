From SEMA to the Used Car Market, This Custom Jeep Wrangler Is Looking for a New Home

Once a star at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, this 2013 Jeep Wrangler is now looking for a new owner to take care of it, change its oil and filters on time, wash it every now and then, and not thrash it off the lit path that often.
Nonetheless, that latter part is obviously optional, as the 4x4 in question does have the grunt to match those serious looks. As a matter of fact, it is a few modifications away from being turned into an apocalypse-ready vehicle.
Featuring an urban camo custom exterior on top of a black leather cabin, this 2013 Wrangler has a bulbar up front, with an integrated winch and an LED light bar right above it. Additional light bars can be seen below and above the front windscreen, and two more on the roof, attached to the rack that increases the SUV’s practicality.
Fender flares are part of the makeover, together with the 6-inch (152-mm) lift kit, and new suspension. Uprated brakes have been installed too, and the vehicle rides on 12x24-inch American Force wheels, hugged by the 13.5x38-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires. Power side steps enhance ingress and egress, and it also has front and rear cameras and few other features.
A new 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, sourced from the Chevy Corvette, mated to an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, sits under the hood. The Wrangler in question is said to have 8,200 miles (~13,200 km) on the clock, and ever since it received the aforementioned mill, it has only traveled for a few miles.
Listed by Mecum as one of the stars of the Orlando 2022 auction, this Wrangler will hit the auction block on July 6-9, and given its special nature, it should fetch some big bucks. How much do you think it will go for?
