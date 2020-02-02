3 2020 Jeep North Edition Lineup Ranges From the Renegade to the Gladiator

More on this:

Pink Jeep Wrangler Looks Like Barbie's Off-Road Weekend Warrior

Customization is the specialty of the Chelsea Truck Company. A division of Kahn Design , these guys can also cater to the needs of the proverbial Barbie Girl. 23 photos



The specification – which is rather nice if the color was a little more military if you know what I mean – further includes a quad-piped exhaust system with a crosshair motif and 100-millimeter tips. The 9- by 20-inch Mondial alloy wheels are also noteworthy, as well as the four-slot grille with industrial mesh, electric side steps, and the Iron Man vented hood.



The Chelsea Truck Company branded the spare wheel cover and fuel filler cap with its name, bringing the point home in regards to this off-roader’s exclusivity. Speaking of venturing off the beaten path, a suspension lift kit and toughened rubber for the mud flaps have been specified too. The Wrangler’s daytime running lights and headlights now feature light-emitting diodes instead of halogen bulbs, helping the JK get closer to the JL's options.



Opening the driver’s door reveals an interior unlike most Wranglers out there. Quilted and perforated leather upholstery can be seen just about everywhere, including the door armrests and center cubby. Vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, GTB sports seats with heating, stainless-steel sill plates, all-weather floor mats, and an identification plate round off the list of mods brought to this JK by the



Somewhat curious for a European model, the Wrangler was delivered with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 instead of the 2.8-liter VM Motori turbo diesel V6. The engine develops 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque while fuel economy for the bone-stock model was rated at 17 U.S. miles per gallon in the city and 21 out on the highway. Before the one-hit wonder from Danish-Norwegian group Aqua gets into your head, let’s talk about this two-door Wrangler. The JK in the photo gallery is listed for sale in London at 48,999 pounds sterling, a one-owner Jeep with 15,030 miles from 2014. The RHD model features “3D Texture Pink Military Paint” as well as satin-black garnish here and there.The specification – which is rather nice if the color was a little more military if you know what I mean – further includes a quad-piped exhaust system with a crosshair motif and 100-millimeter tips. The 9- by 20-inch Mondial alloy wheels are also noteworthy, as well as the four-slot grille with industrial mesh, electric side steps, and the Iron Man vented hood.The Chelsea Truck Company branded the spare wheel cover and fuel filler cap with its name, bringing the point home in regards to this off-roader’s exclusivity. Speaking of venturing off the beaten path, a suspension lift kit and toughened rubber for the mud flaps have been specified too. The Wrangler’s daytime running lights and headlights now feature light-emitting diodes instead of halogen bulbs, helping the JK get closer to the JL's options.Opening the driver’s door reveals an interior unlike most Wranglers out there. Quilted and perforated leather upholstery can be seen just about everywhere, including the door armrests and center cubby. Vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, GTB sports seats with heating, stainless-steel sill plates, all-weather floor mats, and an identification plate round off the list of mods brought to this JK by the Chelsea Truck Company Somewhat curious for a European model, the Wrangler was delivered with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 instead of the 2.8-liter VM Motori turbo diesel V6. The engine develops 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque while fuel economy for the bone-stock model was rated at 17 U.S. miles per gallon in the city and 21 out on the highway.