Toyota's "Small SU EV" Concept Is Alive and Testing as a Production-Ready Prototype

Toyota will launch a production version of the Small SU EV concept unveiled in December 2021, and the first real-life picture shows its place in the carmaker’s lineup. Although it was originally thought to be the C-HR successor, it looks more like a Yaris Cross-sized crossover.
Toyota wowed everybody in December 2021 when it announced its EV plans. Out of the blue, the Japanese carmaker announced dozens of electric vehicles and had many of them in concept form on the stage. Many of the concepts presented back then looked like mature designs, almost ready to enter production. This shows that Toyota must’ve thoroughly prepared for the moment, despite publicly dismissing electric vehicles as something their customers don’t want to buy.
Among the many concepts on stage behind CEO Akio Toyoda, a little orange crossover almost went unnoticed. The name on the number plate was “Small SU EV,” which says practically nothing about its chances of becoming the bestselling model in Toyota’s EV lineup. Later, patent pictures leaked to the media, and based on the crossover’s familiar shape, many believed it would be a successor to the C-HR. Nevertheless, the first public appearance of the production-ready vehicle shows a different story.
The prototype of the future production model was spotted by our photographers while undergoing testing in Europe. Its size shows that this is not related to the C-HR, which will probably have the Toyota bZ Compact SUV as its successor. Instead, it looks much smaller, likely replacing the current Yaris Cross. According to our sources, the Small SU EV production model will be available with an electric drivetrain and a plug-in hybrid version. This was confirmed by the leaked patent images, which depict the Small SU EV with a grille.
We’re not sure whether Toyota would call the plug-in hybrid version of the car differently from the electric one. If that is the case, it will probably name the hybrid Yaris Cross, with the EV going for the bZ2X moniker. Toyota recently patented the bZ2X name, so it will likely use it in a production model rather soon. Speculations mount that, unlike the Yaris Cross, the bZ2X would feature an all-wheel drive in a dual-motor configuration.
The production version of the Small SU EV concept would use a smaller version of Toyota’s e-TNGA electric platform. Based on the number of motors and the different configurations, the future electric crossover could offer between 130 and 160 horsepower, which is typical for the segment. The battery capacity should be around 50-60 kWh, with a targeted range of 250 miles (402 km) or more.
Rumor has it that Toyota will bring the bZ2X to market sooner than expected. Considering the concept was unveiled more than a year ago, and the prototype was spotted testing on public roads, we could expect a formal launch as soon as 2024. Deliveries will probably start in 2025, although such predictions might prove woefully inaccurate in this wild market.
Among the many concepts on stage behind CEO Akio Toyoda, a little orange crossover almost went unnoticed. The name on the number plate was “Small SU EV,” which says practically nothing about its chances of becoming the bestselling model in Toyota’s EV lineup. Later, patent pictures leaked to the media, and based on the crossover’s familiar shape, many believed it would be a successor to the C-HR. Nevertheless, the first public appearance of the production-ready vehicle shows a different story.
The prototype of the future production model was spotted by our photographers while undergoing testing in Europe. Its size shows that this is not related to the C-HR, which will probably have the Toyota bZ Compact SUV as its successor. Instead, it looks much smaller, likely replacing the current Yaris Cross. According to our sources, the Small SU EV production model will be available with an electric drivetrain and a plug-in hybrid version. This was confirmed by the leaked patent images, which depict the Small SU EV with a grille.
We’re not sure whether Toyota would call the plug-in hybrid version of the car differently from the electric one. If that is the case, it will probably name the hybrid Yaris Cross, with the EV going for the bZ2X moniker. Toyota recently patented the bZ2X name, so it will likely use it in a production model rather soon. Speculations mount that, unlike the Yaris Cross, the bZ2X would feature an all-wheel drive in a dual-motor configuration.
The production version of the Small SU EV concept would use a smaller version of Toyota’s e-TNGA electric platform. Based on the number of motors and the different configurations, the future electric crossover could offer between 130 and 160 horsepower, which is typical for the segment. The battery capacity should be around 50-60 kWh, with a targeted range of 250 miles (402 km) or more.
Rumor has it that Toyota will bring the bZ2X to market sooner than expected. Considering the concept was unveiled more than a year ago, and the prototype was spotted testing on public roads, we could expect a formal launch as soon as 2024. Deliveries will probably start in 2025, although such predictions might prove woefully inaccurate in this wild market.