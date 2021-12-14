4 Toyota Might Have Fixed an Underlying Issue With Electric Vehicles

Toyota Launching 30 New BEVs by 2030, Lexus Fully Electric by 2035, Meet Their Concepts

Toyota on Tuesday announced that it will introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2030. The Japanese automaker aims to sell about 3.5 million battery-electric cars per year globally. The strategy is an effort to build momentum for its push for carbon neutrality. 13 photos



The concept releases showcased alongside the auto manufacturer’s bespoke EV , the bZ4X, includes a range of commercial vehicles, SUVs, off-roaders, and a Lexus LFA-inspired supercar.



Toyoda added that the company will increase its investment in battery development to $18 billion from the $13.5 billion it had previously announced. With that announcement, the automaker has doubled the number of new releases from the previously proposed 15 by 2025.



Over the recent months,



Toyoda further explained that it is their mandate to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible. He said Toyota plans to expand its options for carbon-neutral cars that run on clean energy.



While the CEO did not offer details of the expanded EV concepts, the automaker teased a range of familiar vehicles such as the FJ Cruiser and the Tundra during the presentation. He also hinted that its current range models will eventually become fully electric.



Different concepts presented are for diverse markets. For instance, the city bZ crossover concept that features a small battery is best for the European and Japanese markets. The larger SUVs, on the other hand, with three rows, allow for more space and a larger battery pack.



Recently, Toyota announced it will break ground on its first battery factory in the U.S. at a mega-site in North Carolina.



