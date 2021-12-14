autoevolution
Toyota Launching 30 New BEVs by 2030, Lexus Fully Electric by 2035, Meet Their Concepts

14 Dec 2021, 09:36 UTC ·
Toyota on Tuesday announced that it will introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2030. The Japanese automaker aims to sell about 3.5 million battery-electric cars per year globally. The strategy is an effort to build momentum for its push for carbon neutrality.
Toyota and Lexus BEV Concept Launch 13 photos
New Toyota BEV Concept Cars Line upToyota bZx4 ConceptCity Small SUV Crossover BEVToyota Commercial BEV ConceptFJ Cruiser BEV ConceptLexus LFA-inspired SupercarToyota BEV Concept CarToyota Tundra BEV ConceptToyota Small SUV BEV ConceptToyota Sports Car BEV ConceptBEV Concept CarBEV Concept Car
Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s President, took the wraps off no less than 15 diverse models of electric concepts for the Toyota and Lexus stable. During the launch, he detailed the plans for 30 BEVs by 2030.

The concept releases showcased alongside the auto manufacturer’s bespoke EV, the bZ4X, includes a range of commercial vehicles, SUVs, off-roaders, and a Lexus LFA-inspired supercar.

Toyoda added that the company will increase its investment in battery development to $18 billion from the $13.5 billion it had previously announced. With that announcement, the automaker has doubled the number of new releases from the previously proposed 15 by 2025.

Over the recent months, Toyota hastened its plans to electrify its lineup, promising that it will be ready to sell zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2035.

Toyoda further explained that it is their mandate to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible. He said Toyota plans to expand its options for carbon-neutral cars that run on clean energy.

While the CEO did not offer details of the expanded EV concepts, the automaker teased a range of familiar vehicles such as the FJ Cruiser and the Tundra during the presentation. He also hinted that its current range models will eventually become fully electric.

Different concepts presented are for diverse markets. For instance, the city bZ crossover concept that features a small battery is best for the European and Japanese markets. The larger SUVs, on the other hand, with three rows, allow for more space and a larger battery pack.

Recently, Toyota announced it will break ground on its first battery factory in the U.S. at a mega-site in North Carolina.

