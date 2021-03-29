Toyota Makes the 2021 Yaris Cross More Adventurous Prior to Sales Debut

Oddly enough, in a world full of automakers looking to add as many crossovers, SUVs, and trucks as possible, Toyota takes its sweet time before unleashing the all-new Yaris Cross onto the European market. Perhaps they’re taking a page out of Ford’s Bronco playbook, but the hybrid subcompact SUV will reach dealerships more than a year since it was globally unveiled.
At least prospective owners will have ample choice to expect, as the company released pictures and information regarding the complete range of the Yaris Cross. The model will become available for “pre-launch reservations” from the second quarter of the year, ahead of the commercial launch slated for September (there’s no pricing info just yet, though).
Back in April 2020, when it was first unveiled, Toyota’s Yaris Cross was dressed up in an Elegant grade. Now, as it turns out, that won’t be the only choice for Old Continent fans, as the B-segment SUV will also be offered as the Yaris Cross Adventure or Yaris Cross Premiere Edition.
Actually, the latter is just the flagship variant of the Adventure trim, coming to market with “exclusive trim and features,” but only for the first 12 months of sale. So, it’s essentially a launch edition, meaning we can comfortably explore the Yaris Cross Adventure.
This derivative of the hybrid crossover is, as the name implies, a bit more rugged as it “emphasizes the car’s suitability for life beyond urban streets, for time spent exploring and enjoying the great outdoors and open roads.” As such, we can see added protection elements, standard roof rails, new 18-inch dark grey alloys, and a purposeful treatment bestowed upon the interior.
The latter comes with a special Adventure-grade design for the seat upholstery, piano black trimming and headliner, as well as certain elements dressed up in the Yaris Cross’ signature shade of Warm Gold. Under the metal, the new model rides on the same TNGA-B platform as the regular Yaris and comes equipped with the company’s proprietary hybrid powertrain.
The fourth-generation setup combines a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle mill with an electric motor and outputs 116 ps (114 hp). Better yet, it’s hooked up to an optional AWD-i system, and the intelligent all-wheel-drive system also includes “a manually-selected mode switch for Trail and Snow modes to enhance vehicle stability in tricky road conditions.”
