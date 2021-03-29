500-Mile, All-Black 1963 Lincoln Continental Goes for $250K

4 Pair of 1979 Lincoln Continentals With Delivery Miles Is a Rare Time Capsule

The buyer's name was not disclosed, but we have a feeling we’ll see it going for an even larger sum at some future event. We first stumbled upon this build in January, when it was listed on the lot of a car dealer with an asking price of $239,881. To give you an idea of how much that is, remember that the current generation Continental kicks off at $46,305.The car then somehow made its way on the lot of cars sold earlier in March in Scottsdale, Arizona, where it managed to snatch a tad more than what the dealer was asking, namely $253,000. And that's something, given how it went without reserve.It might also seem quite expensive for some, but this thing sure has a lot to offer, as it is without a doubt one of the best-looking custom Continentals we’ve seen.The all-black apparition has just the right amount of shiny chrome and aluminum. It rides on custom billet wheels sized 22 inches, designed in such a way as to remind us of the original hubcaps of the Continental . These things alone are worth close to $13,000, according to the seller.The interior, full-leather, of course, adds an extra $40,000 to the price of the car and throws into the mix more modern things as well, like an Alpine sound system with Focal speakers.Under the hood, the car packs a bored 430ci (7.0-liter) engine ran through an automatic transmission. We are not told anything about the level of power the unit develops, but we do know it has very few miles of use on it—500 miles (805 km) is allegedly how much the odometer of the car reads.The buyer's name was not disclosed, but we have a feeling we’ll see it going for an even larger sum at some future event.

