Toyota GR Yaris Proves Its WRC Connections in High-Speed Snow Driving Lesson

The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris not only adopted the TNGA platform (the GA-B version) along with a sportier demeanor, but it has also proved to be one of the most thrilling installments yet with help from the GR Yaris AWD pocket rocket.
Just like the Supra, this three-door hot hatchback proudly wears the Gazoo Racing initials to prove its homologation special spirit that links this model with the manufacturer’s ongoing FIA World Rally Championship efforts.
Despite being powered by a tiny 1.6-liter three-cylinder, the GR Yaris doesn’t have many things in common with the regular urban dweller... as it’s essentially a WRC car that can be driven legally anywhere. It's no wonder we’re actually dealing with the fastest and most powerful Yaris ever, good for 261 horsepower and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph) after reaching the 62 mph (100 kph) threshold in just 5.5 seconds.
Did we say that it can be driven anywhere? Well, Toyota Gazoo Racing's official YT channel just proved that snow is part of the equation in the latest promotional effort for the Japanese market. No worries, because the only video (all three are embedded below) that involves talking (not just GR Yaris hooning) also comes with English subtitles thanks to the embedded CC (closed captions) function.
Actually, this is something more than a simple marketing stunt designed to showcase both the GR Yaris' performance and its close relationship with the WRC Yaris. Instead, rally driver Norihiko Katsuta treats us to a fully-fledged snow driving lesson as the company breaks down the drifting in six use scenarios (with an added bonus that’s just for having fun).
Aside from having separate chapters for the high-speed corner (both on the circuit and the street), slalom, point turn, figure-eight turn, or the S-curve, there’s also some very instructive point of view footage as the editing shows us both traditional, aerial, and cockpit movement views (including steering, pedal, and gearbox operation).
