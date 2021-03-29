Hockenheim Tourist Drive Turns Into Toyota GR Yaris on GR Supra Chase Affair

Ask anyone with an automotive passion about two of the hottest Toyota models on sale right now, and chances are most answers will contain at least one of the labels GR, Yaris, and Supra. So, what happens when the GR Yaris and GR Supra meet up in the real world?
Furthermore, ask anyone about their impressions of the fifth generation Supra (A90) and connoisseurs will probably say it’s not yet up to the same iconic level of its predecessor. But as time goes by, the sports coupe does tend to age like fine wine.
And don’t get us started on the GR Yaris pocket rocket because it’s hands down one of the coolest Toyotas ever. So, even though tourist drives on racetracks aren’t exactly our cup of tea because it’s rather hard to sift through the amateurs, this encounter between the two Japanese models on European soil is actually something else.
The action takes place on the famed Hockenheim in Germany, and it involves the owner of a GR Yaris who is also an avid vlogger (and has more GR Yaris, as well as other sporty models on footage if you’re interested), so it’s pretty obvious he immediately jumped at the chance of having a go at the GR Supra owner.
Interestingly enough, as per the description, this was filmed while the GR Yaris driver was still learning the track configuration (there’s audible prompts on how fast he completes the laps, and he gets better and better). Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to uninterruptedly enjoy the feisty soundtrack of the 1.6-liter turbocharged mill because he’s got a friend riding alongside, and they’re “keeping the conversation going.”
We’d love to say: less talk, more sprinting, but he’s got that part covered as well. Since we’re dealing with an open session, there are many other vehicles on the track, which only makes the chase even more interesting for the viewer. And don’t hurry to write this off because of the traffic.
That’s because the GR Yaris hangs on to the rear of the GR Supra like a champ—or at least, uncannily impressive for something that has half the cylinder power compared to the sports coupe. Naturally, the A90 pulls away on the straights, but just like with the relationship between Earth and its Moon, the GR Yaris draws stunningly close in the corners. Impressive, indeed.
And don’t get us started on the GR Yaris pocket rocket because it’s hands down one of the coolest Toyotas ever. So, even though tourist drives on racetracks aren’t exactly our cup of tea because it’s rather hard to sift through the amateurs, this encounter between the two Japanese models on European soil is actually something else.
The action takes place on the famed Hockenheim in Germany, and it involves the owner of a GR Yaris who is also an avid vlogger (and has more GR Yaris, as well as other sporty models on footage if you’re interested), so it’s pretty obvious he immediately jumped at the chance of having a go at the GR Supra owner.
Interestingly enough, as per the description, this was filmed while the GR Yaris driver was still learning the track configuration (there’s audible prompts on how fast he completes the laps, and he gets better and better). Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to uninterruptedly enjoy the feisty soundtrack of the 1.6-liter turbocharged mill because he’s got a friend riding alongside, and they’re “keeping the conversation going.”
We’d love to say: less talk, more sprinting, but he’s got that part covered as well. Since we’re dealing with an open session, there are many other vehicles on the track, which only makes the chase even more interesting for the viewer. And don’t hurry to write this off because of the traffic.
That’s because the GR Yaris hangs on to the rear of the GR Supra like a champ—or at least, uncannily impressive for something that has half the cylinder power compared to the sports coupe. Naturally, the A90 pulls away on the straights, but just like with the relationship between Earth and its Moon, the GR Yaris draws stunningly close in the corners. Impressive, indeed.