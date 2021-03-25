autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 

2021 Ford F-150 Goes Head-to-Head With 2021 Toyota Tundra, Truck Fans Triumph

25 Mar 2021, 11:07 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
With the Blue Oval gunning for the 45th yearly sales crown for the F-Series, it’s no wonder the company pushes the envelope with the 2021 F-150. And, in a bid to paint the full-size truck in the best light, Ford even takes a look at the alternatives to find their soft spots.
15 photos
2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra head-to-head official video
Now in its fourteenth generation, the 2021 F-150 hasn’t gotten off to a great start considering all the shortages and delays, but it’s currently looking to showcase its assets to respect the heritage. And, officially, Ford says, “there’s an F-150 for everyone,” including truck aficionados that actually considered the acquisition of a 2021 Toyota Tundra.

Amid both negative and positive news, the Blue Oval is undeterred in its quest to prepare the smoothest road possible for its legendary F-150. After all, it’s “tougher than before (and) smarter than ever,” so the truck is also obviously not afraid of a bit of comparison with the Japanese rival.

Of course, since it comes via Ford's official YouTube channel, we can all imagine the Tundra wasn’t going to win the skirmish anyway. After all, it’s not the first time we see one of these “head-to-head” features, as they also tried to snatch Tacoma buyers in the past. The sales proved them wrong when pitting the Ranger against the Japanese rival, last we heard, but it’s entirely possible the 2021 F-150 will snatch the win in real life in return.

As far as the numbers go, a 2021 F-150 has a base MSRP of $28,940 against the costlier $33,825 figure Toyota asks for the 2021 Tundra. And, as Ford is keen to point out, the F-150 also comes with a few other advantages, such as the higher max towing capacity, the hybrid powertrain option (complete with the lifesaving 7.2 kW mobile generator), as well as certain class-exclusive technologies.

Of course, there’s one thing Ford doesn’t mention—how about that Toyota reputation for reliability and the well-known Blue Oval appetence for the lack of it?

Video thumbnail
Video thumbnail
2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Toyota Tundra Ford F-150 Toyota Tundra 2021MY pricing toyota month
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day