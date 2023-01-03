2023 Toyota Crown Build & Price Goes Live, Avalon Successor Costs $3,675 More

Introduced stateside for the 1995 model year, the Avalon was discontinued in 2022, when it sported a suggested retail price of $36,275 plus destination charge. Toyota canned this large sedan over faltering sales, which is only natural for sedans due to the utility vehicle onslaught.
Instead of crying itself to sleep, Toyota was proactive about it, developing a fastback-type sedan with crossover styling cues. Internally referred to as S235, the Crown is advertised as a crossover because crossovers sell.
Utility vehicles also come with a slight upcharge over their conventional-bodied siblings, where applicable. That’s why Toyota wants $39,950 sans freight, which is $3,675 more than what it charged for the Avalon. The question is, what kind of standard equipment are you getting for that?
Highlighted features of the XLE trim level are 19-inch alloys with a two-tone machined finish, bi-LED project low- and high-beam headlights, automatic high beams, a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system, six-speaker audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a three-month platinum trial subscription to SiriusXM, all-wheel drive, an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, and 2.5 liters of Dynamic Force muscle. The highly efficient four-cylinder engine is joined by a hybrid component, which results in 236 horsepower at full song. Torque isn’t too shabby either, and because it’s all-wheel drive by default, the Crown XLE needs 7.6 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph).
Prospective customers are presented with no fewer than five body color options. The interior comes exclusively in black fabric unless you’re prepared to pony up a few more dollars for the better-equipped Limited. No packages whatsoever are listed for the XLE by the online configurator, but the accessories tab shows no fewer than 14 options. The all-weather floor liners and paint protection film are the most useful of the bunch.
Stepping up to the Limited sees the suggested retail price balloon to $45,550 excluding the $1,095 destination freight charge. This grade rocks quad-LED headlights, a panoramic fixed-glass roof with a power sunshade for good measure, heated rear seats, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, seatback pockets, eight-way adjustments, as well as JBL-supplied premium audio (includes a subwoofer and an amplifier).
To force customers to update to the XLE, the Japanese automaker offers no fewer than three interior color options: black, macadamia, or black with dark chestnut. The $2,950 Advanced Tach Package is also worthy of note, for it adds 21-inch alloys, Digital Key, and Panoramic View Monitor.
The $52,350 Platinum serves as the crème de la crème. The configurator lists it with the worst EPA-rated gas mileage because it features the Hybrid MAX powertrain. As opposed to the naturally-aspirated 2.5 mentioned earlier, the Hybrid MAX is built around a 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder lump that might be carried over to the all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Including the hybrid component of the powertrain, peak output is estimated at 340 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque. It also comes with a torque-converter automatic, which makes a world of difference in the way it feels compared to the eCVT of lesser trim levels.
Remote Connect with Digital Key is standard, as is Panoramic View Monitor with curb view and 360-degree overhead view in low-speed driving conditions. Another highlight is the adaptive variable suspension system, which uses variable oil pressure shock absorbers. AVS is designed to control the damping force when turning. A linear solenoid actuator minimizes pitch and roll for improved ride comfort or sharper handling.
The new Crown is now available to configure on Toyota’s U.S. website.
