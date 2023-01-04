2023 Honda Civic Type R Drags Toyota GR Corolla, the Winner Has a Secret

Canada’s Thomas Holland and Brit James Engelsman, the funny duo behind the Throttle House channel on YouTube have the (potentially) ultimate JDM-style Hot Hatch drag and roll race.
Indeed, today’s automotive market is fashionably geared towards high-riding crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. But that does not mean passenger cars are not going to put up a fight or go down without a swing or two. And what better way to oppose the practicality of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks than with sports cars? Yes, they are usually cramped, impractical, too low to get in and out without shaming yourself, etc. But they are also way more fun, especially when selecting something cool and ‘affordable’ like a Hot Hatch.
Speaking of the latter variety, the Throttle House track series managed to get most of the desired lot – including the great bang-for-buck Hyundai Elantra N or iconic Volkswagen Golf R. But they also desired the ultimate JDM-style Hot Hatch confrontation between the legendary FWD Honda Civic Type R and the fresh, AWD Toyota GR Corolla. Well, now the Willow Springs track has allowed them to achieve the dream, albeit with a caveat.
So, on one side of the Willow Springs International Motorsports Park’s raceway (the oldest permanent road course in the United States) sits a white Honda Civic Type R that kicks off at an MSRP of $42,895 (ouch). And on the other, a dark and menacing Toyota GR Corolla which does not start at a way lower MSRP of $35,900. Instead, since this is the Morizo Edition, instead of the Core or $42,900 Circuit Edition, it kicks off at $49,900 (double ouch!).
Lighter, with a track-tuned suspension, and with AWD, the GR Corolla Morizo has a good chance against one of the hottest hatches on the U.S. market. And, without a doubt, on an unprepped surface like the Willow Springs tarmac, the more powerful and torquey Honda Civic Type R can only try to play catch-up to the grippier GR Corolla Morizo. So, the dig race goes to the special edition newcomer.
However, these guys are as thorough as they are up for some cheerful banter, so from the 4:18 mark there is also a roll race – and this is where the FWD Civic Type R easily proves that it helps to have more power and more torque any day of the track week. Additionally, the iconic Honda did not disappoint and was the fastest among the bunch of affordable sports cars that they tested, complete with a lap time of 1:13.55, just short of the F87 BMW M2 Competition’s result.
Also, the guys were keen on (allegedly not) recommending each of these ‘affordable’ sports cars for their respective strengths concerning each other, as well as the times we live in…
