Brabus 700 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Races BMW M8 Competition, Winner Will Surprise You

Prior to the introduction of the GT 63 S E Performance plug-in flagship, the most powerful GT 4-Door Coupe was the internal combustion-only 63 series. Twinned with the four-door CLS and four-door E rather than the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car, the five-door liftback flaunts a hand-built V8 engine connected to the AMG-specific version of the 9G-Tronic.

20 photos