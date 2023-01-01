Maserati's First BEV – the 2023 GranTurismo Folgore – Can Make 1,200 HP, but Not Right Now

Just as other automakers decided to enrich their portfolios with battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), Maserati did not choose to have a separate EV-only offering. Instead, it has the Folgore powertrain which can be installed on platforms that also bear internal combustion engine architectures. Introduced with the all-new GranTurismo, it promises many advantages like the versatility of making enough power to turn any drive into an exhilarating experience.
But there’s a slight issue. Even though the Italian brand let us all know back in March of last year that the two-door all-electric grand tourer would come with “way over 1,200 hp,” now the reality is that it cannot have such a generous power output. Not for now, at least!
The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore comes with a 92.5-kWh gross capacity T-shaped battery (83 kWh usable), all-wheel drive, three electric motors (one in the front with a differential and two in the rear for each wheel), 762 hp (773 ps), a zero to 100 kph (zero to 62 mph) time of 2.7 seconds, and a top speed of 320 kph (199 mph).
So, what’s wrong?
The specs are looking good for a two-door car that is meant to be a stylish cruiser. But, apart from the fine Italian materials used throughout the vehicle, Maserati buyers would sure like to be able to keep up with other people who spend a lot on their BEVs. And that may be a worrying fact for the sales figures.
There are other manufacturers out there that use a tri-motor solution. For example, the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Tesla Model S Plaid both have an almost similar kind of setup and put out 1,200 hp (1,217 ps) and 1,020 hp (1,035 ps) respectively. So, why can’t the all-electric Maserati have an output of over 1,000 hp (1,014)?
Well, in one of the recent track-only tests done with the grand tourer, it was revealed that the GranTurismo Folgore is not limited by the motor technology, but by the batteries. Each of the three motors is capable of an output of 408 hp (414 ps), so making at least 1,200 hp is technically possible if the motors can work to their full potential.
However, Autocar revealed that the battery can offer enough juice for only 762 electric ponies. And that's it. There aren't any other reasons for it, apparently.
But that’s a shame considering the vehicle is expected to have a price of around $241,960 (£200,000). In comparison, the Model S Plaid starts from $135,990 (£112,407) while the Lucid Air Sapphire is a little bit pricier with its $249,000 (£205,819) cost.
It can be frustrating
The 2023 GranTurismo Folgore is a very well-designed vehicle. For example, it comes with the much-needed 800 V charging architecture which enables fast charging speeds of up to 270 kW. This will come in handy for those who will want to visit multiple European countries in a luscious BEV. Considering the expected range is around 280 mi (450 km) per charge, having access to truly fast charging speeds is great.
But that doubles down and makes the whole power output situation truly a shame. The Italian brand could have waited to pull the covers off its first EV. Everyone would have been impressed by a stylish two-door Maserati that could surprise American competitors. But we live in strange times. If the company finds a fix, it could just deploy an over-the-air update and unlock the motor’s true potential. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s a possibility. Or, maybe the automaker will offer early adopters the chance to upgrade their battery packs for a small fee when the solution is going to be made available.
Another interesting fact about the GranTurismo Folgore is that it displays a somewhat conservative approach to the designing side of things. The brand-new model looks somewhat similar to the outgoing unit, and it even shares with it the same height of 1,353 millimeters (4.4 feet/53.2 inches). Moreover, the wheelbase of the new GranTurismo is shorter, even though the overall length of the car is more generous with the 2023 unit. Sitting at 2,929 millimeters (9.6 feet/115.3 inches), it lacks 13 millimeters (0.04 feet/0.5 inches). Wheelbase matters a lot when handling, steering, and ride quality are important. And, for a grand tourer, these being as good as possible is paramount.
However, Maserati must be trusted with its new venture into the EV world since Stellantis threw its entire weight behind the brand. The group is helping it evolve. It may turn the trident into a symbol that fascinates and makes gearheads everywhere appreciate what Italian craftsmanship can do. Time will tell.
