Maserati Unveils First Ever EV Race Car and We Already Can't Wait for Its Formula E Debut

It's been almost a year since Maserati announced that its comeback to motor racing would be under the banner of electrification. Now they are revealing the Tipo Folgore Gen3, designed to race in Formula E. It is the company's first-ever electric racing car.
Earlier this year, Maserati announced its return to motorsport. As we know, from 2023 it will compete in the Formula E championship, joining the Monaco-based ROKiT Venturi Racing team. Now it's time to reveal the single-seater race car that will compete in the championship: it's called the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3.
On the streets of Modena, Italy, the new Maserati MSG Racing team has unveiled the car that will be driven by Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara. It is called the Maserati Tipo Folgore and is the car that will take part in the ninth season of the Formula E championship, set to start on 14 January in Mexico City. Maserati Tipo Folgore is a name with several meanings.
The designation brings to mind two important things for the Italian company. The Tipo, like the Tipo 26, was Maserati's first racing car. It won in its class on its Targa Florio debut back in 1926. 96 years later, the single-seater's name also includes the word "Folgore", which identifies the carmaker's 100% electric models.
The Maserati Tipo Folgore has been designed to offer a contemporary look and feel, while – according to the brand – also being the fastest and most efficient Formula E car to date. Like all Gen3 race cars, it will be powered by a dual-motor setup, for a total of 600 kW - 816 ps (around 805 hp). Regenerative power is 95% energy efficient, with over 40% of the energy used in a race coming from regenerative braking alone.
Maserati's car also has a design that will set it apart from its rivals in terms of elegance, the Italians promise. The same color was used by the MC12 in the early 2000s, with white detailing and the large Trident printed on the front.
The new Italian Formula E model will soon head to Valencia, Spain for pre-season testing. After that, it is due to hit the track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez City in Mexico City on 14 January 2023.
