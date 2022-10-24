The New Maserati GranTurismo’s Convertible Sibling Has Been Spied for the First Time

Expected to be revealed next year, then launch for the 2024 model year, the GranCabrio has been spotted for the first time. Pictured with headache-inducing camouflage and red-painted calipers, the prototype features a rather familiar roofline and an electrically-operated soft top.
Photographed while parked next to a Ghibli mid-size sedan, the all-new GranCabrio proudly boasts four exhaust pipes, bi-tone wheels featuring a multi-spoke design, steel rotors, the very same headlights and signature lighting as the GranTurismo, and a couple of small radiators. Finished in company car-style white rather than a more exotic paint color, the prototype further flaunts a towing eye on the passenger side of the front grille.
The triangular-shaped thingy on the top of the windshield most likely incorporates the automatic emergency braking camera, which should also take care of lane keeping. The interior clearly shows two rear headrests, a couple of ladle shifters, and a fully-digital instrument cluster to boot.
Given the aforementioned radiator, there is no denying that Maserati hides a combustion engine under the long and curvaceous hood. Rather than a naturally-aspirated V8 with a cross-plane crankshaft as opposed to the flat-plane crankshaft used by Ferrari for its F136 engine family, the all-new GranTurismo and GranCabrio make use of a twin-turbocharged V6 related to the F154 engine family. The 90-degree angle is shared with Ferrari’s engine, along with the 88-millimeter bore and 82-millimeter stroke.
The Nettuno that Maserati premiered in the MC20 supercar also features the 1-6-3-4-2-5 firing order of the Ferrari V8-derived Alfa Romeo V6 found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Speaking of which, the Denso-supplied alternator is used by the Quadrifoglio range as well.
More powerful and torquier than the free-breathing V8 it replaces, the twin-turbo V6 develops either 490 or 550 metric ponies. Higher up the spectrum, the full-electric Folgore powertrain cranks out 760 metric ponies continuously or in excess of 1,200 ps when you really give it the beans.
