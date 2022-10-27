autoevolution
Maserati GranCabrio Loses Camo and Lowers Roof in Unofficial yet Realistic Rendering

27 Oct 2022
After the unveiling of the GranTurismo earlier this month, Maserati is now focusing on expanding its two-door car lineup with the introduction of an open-top model. It will be aptly dubbed the GranCabrio and will launch next year, the trident brand has confirmed.
Besides announcing a few juicy details about it, which came just after a prototype was spied in a premiere, the Maserati GranCabrio is once again making headlines, this time with an unofficial rendering signed by XTomi.

The digital artist’s take on it is both simple and realistic. It builds on the GranTurismo, imagining it without a solid roof above the passenger compartment, and no rear pillars. The folding rag top is stowed away, at the push of a button, in a special compartment behind the seats whenever the occupants want to let more natural light inside.

Just like its coupe sibling, the upcoming Maserati GranCabrio will launch with internal combustion engines and will be offered as an electric vehicle too. It is likely that the base variant will feature the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, making 490 ps (483 hp / 360 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, as well as a punchier version of the same lump, with 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft).

In the ultra-fast Folgore configuration, which is the all-quiet one, the open-top model will pack three motors, rated at a combined 761 ps (750 hp / 560 kW) and 1,350 Nm (996 lb-ft), and aided by all-wheel drive. Even though it will be heavier than the GranTurismo due to the structural reinforcements, the GranCabrio won’t be that slow. In the Folgore configuration, it should still be able to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds, with its coupe sibling completing the sprint in 2.7 seconds.



