All-New Maserati GranTurismo Official Debut Includes Both ICE and EV, Up to 760 HP

The second-generation Maserati GranTurismo – including the Folgore fully electric version - has been no secret at all. Lots of spied prototypes have made the news circle here at autoevolution, and then even the Italian company sent an uncamouflaged GranTurismo Folgore for a promotional drive in California.But now the curtain is officially up, complete with the first details and images of the brand’s icon that is now back – Maserati says they are opening a completely new chapter in the 75-year-long story that kicked off with the Maserati A6 1500. Their new GranTurismo coupe shall combine “the high performance typical of a sports car and comfort suitable for long distances, with both a powerful internal combustion engine and with the most innovative 100 percent battery electric solutions.”So, there are bothandflavors. The trio includes a couple of Nettuno V6 options, the GranTurismo Modena with 490 horsepower extracted from the 3.0-liter mill, as well as the high-performance Trofeo version, which churns out no less than 550 hp. But wait, as there is more, complete with a new full EV flagship dubbed GranTurismo Folgore, which should be good for up to 560, equating to a good amount of supercar-level 760 ponies!Even better, the EV comes with a beefy battery pack that “has a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh” and is based on Formula E-developed 800-volt technology. No performance or range data is available just yet, either for the full EV or ICE versions. Alas, we do know that Maserati will seek to extract some old-fashioned collector glory out of the fresh PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition.