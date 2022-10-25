2024 Maserati GranCabrio Gets Unveiled in Camouflaged Prototype Form

Maserati is once again playing the “homemade spy shots” game with one of its upcoming models, and the latest one to get the treatment is the GranCabrio. This time, the Italian marque took its latest prototype on the streets of Modena for a drive and a special photo shoot.
The Italian drop-top was photographed in various use scenarios, which ranged from city driving to the racetrack. Maserati plans to reveal the new GranCabrio next year, so the vehicle in the photo gallery is a prototype, not a finished vehicle. That is why the prototype is covered with camouflage.
We already know that Maserati will follow in the GranTurismo's footsteps and offer a fully-electric solution. The Italian marque has once again confirmed this, and it was a natural step for the brand that has decided to have all its models offered in a full-electric version by 2025. If the step has already been determined, it would have been a shame to miss out on the objective with the GranCabrio, right?
While Maserati has waited until October 25 to reveal the GranCabrio, some of you have already seen its prototype a day earlier, in the form of spy shots. Yes, we are referring to a set of spy shots, as we have accustomed you to over many years.
We already know that the GranCabrio will have an all-electric version later, but the prototype that was being tested did have four tailpipes, with two on each side. The configuration is no surprise from Maserati, and fans of the brand will probably be relieved that their beloved Italian convertible will look and sound as they expect.
Well, that last part depends on their expectations, but at least it will have tailpipes, if you see where this is going. By 2030, the entire Maserati range will be all-electric, so get one with an internal combustion engine while they are still making them, if that is what your heart desires and your bank account approves.
Until then, take a look at the 2024 Maserati GranCabrio in its first set of “official spy shots.”
We already know that Maserati will follow in the GranTurismo's footsteps and offer a fully-electric solution. The Italian marque has once again confirmed this, and it was a natural step for the brand that has decided to have all its models offered in a full-electric version by 2025. If the step has already been determined, it would have been a shame to miss out on the objective with the GranCabrio, right?
While Maserati has waited until October 25 to reveal the GranCabrio, some of you have already seen its prototype a day earlier, in the form of spy shots. Yes, we are referring to a set of spy shots, as we have accustomed you to over many years.
We already know that the GranCabrio will have an all-electric version later, but the prototype that was being tested did have four tailpipes, with two on each side. The configuration is no surprise from Maserati, and fans of the brand will probably be relieved that their beloved Italian convertible will look and sound as they expect.
Well, that last part depends on their expectations, but at least it will have tailpipes, if you see where this is going. By 2030, the entire Maserati range will be all-electric, so get one with an internal combustion engine while they are still making them, if that is what your heart desires and your bank account approves.
Until then, take a look at the 2024 Maserati GranCabrio in its first set of “official spy shots.”