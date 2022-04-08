Maserati Is the First Italian Automaker To Enter the Formula E World

After a 60-year absence from single-seater racing, Maserati is back in business as a supplier for the ROKiT Venturi Racing team. They will replace Mercedes as the team's official powertrain supplier.
Venturi CEO Susie Wolff described it as "the best deal out there" for the team she has led since 2018. Venturi's increasing competitiveness, productive relationship, and location close to Italy were among the key advantages that got the deal done, which was mainly agreed upon at the start of 2022.
"Returning to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati. Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation," said Maserati CEO Davide Grasso.
"And we're happy to share this adventure with a partner that abides by the same values as we do and is looking ahead to the future, just like us."
Maserati was most successful in the 1950s as a Formula One team, winning many races with their legendary and timeless 250F model. From 1954 to 1957, the 250F competed in 46 races, winning eight of them and starting from the front row ten times.
Without a doubt, their best year was 1957, when they helped Formula One legend Juan Manuel Fangio win his fifth World Drivers' Championship. Note that the Constructors' Championship wasn't a thing until 1958.
It's possible that Maserati will enter as a work team in Formula E or another type of single-seaters competition in the future. Still, we are talking about a manufacturer with a rich heritage in racing and it means a lot for the history of motorsport.
The Maserati powertrain will share the same parts as the DS powertrain used by Techeetah. However, a crucial difference will be seen in the software used by the two automakers.
We can see the "new" Venturi team in action this weekend on the streets of Italy for the Rome ePRix.
"Returning to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati. Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation," said Maserati CEO Davide Grasso.
"And we're happy to share this adventure with a partner that abides by the same values as we do and is looking ahead to the future, just like us."
Maserati was most successful in the 1950s as a Formula One team, winning many races with their legendary and timeless 250F model. From 1954 to 1957, the 250F competed in 46 races, winning eight of them and starting from the front row ten times.
Without a doubt, their best year was 1957, when they helped Formula One legend Juan Manuel Fangio win his fifth World Drivers' Championship. Note that the Constructors' Championship wasn't a thing until 1958.
It's possible that Maserati will enter as a work team in Formula E or another type of single-seaters competition in the future. Still, we are talking about a manufacturer with a rich heritage in racing and it means a lot for the history of motorsport.
The Maserati powertrain will share the same parts as the DS powertrain used by Techeetah. However, a crucial difference will be seen in the software used by the two automakers.
We can see the "new" Venturi team in action this weekend on the streets of Italy for the Rome ePRix.