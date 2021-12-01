1 Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 Revealed, to Be Raced by Same Drivers

Formula E Teases All-Electric Gen3 Car, Will Be the Fastest, Most Powerful Racer

Formula E has shown us a glimpse of the third-generation all-electric racing car that will compete in the 2022-23 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The vehicle is described as Formula E's "fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet." 9 photos



The third-generation racer will be lighter and smaller than the



The Gen3 will also be the first formula car to sport powertrains at both the front and the rear, which will produce a total of 600 kW . That is twice Gen2's regenerative capability.



Moreover, an electric motor will deliver up to 350 kW of power (476 hp) and take the car to a top speed of 200 mph (320 kph). Formula E says that it will have a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 476-hp



Engineers also focused on sustainability when designing the high-performance racer. The Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, having tires made from 26 percent sustainable materials. Plus, all of the damaged carbon fiber parts will be recycled into new fibers that can be used for other applications.



"The Gen3 is our fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient racing car yet. It is a creature designed for its habitat: racing on city streets in wheel-to-wheel combat. We look forward to witnessing it inspire and excite the next generation of motorsport fans in cities around the world from Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship," said Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO.



