Let's Hop in the F1 Safety Car and Take a Full Lap of the New Albert Park Circuit

After the Australian Grand Prix was out from the F1 calendar for three years, we finally get to see the lights go green at Albert Park in just a few days. And what better way to discover the track than a POV video of a whole lap?
The organizers have made significant track changes to improve overtaking opportunities and maximize racing quality. With the implication of Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, these modifications should benefit the drivers and enhance the show for the fans.
"I think with the new design at Albert Park it's really focused on improving the racing, the spectacle for Sunday, to create more opportunities for overtaking," said the McLaren driver.
Nevertheless, some F1 personalities were worried because the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has set four DRS zones, the most since the introduction of the Drag Reduction System in 2011.
At the Australian Grand Prix, we will see the third battle between the championship contenders, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The two young superstars have been battling in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, giving us some memorable moments. In Bahrain, Leclerc kept his ground against the defending World Champion and won for Ferrari after a very long time.
Next race, at the Jeddah Circuit, Verstappen managed to overtake the Monegasque in the dying moments of the race to even the situation. Red Bull and Ferrari are one step ahead of the rest of the grid, but teams like Mercedes and McLaren are trying to bring developments parts to recover from a poor start.
Formula One drivers and their engineers have taken walks around the circuit to observe every little detail of the track changes and find secret advantages. However, we F1 fans cannot do that, so to better understand how the track is different from the last years, hop in the Safety Car and watch this POV of a whole lap.
