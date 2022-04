Tubular-Caged Ferrari GTC4Lusso Thrown on CGI Hill Looks Ready For Overlanding

Because ultra-luxury SUVs like Bentley’s Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or super-SUVs such as Lambo’s Urus are finally getting an answer from Ferrari, the Italian thoroughbred must have felt that four-wheel drive three-door Shooting Brake experiments like their FF and GTC4Lusso are no longer required. But that is one off-road opinion that may not be shared by everyone.Case in point, London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, did another nature-themed digital project to upset all purists. Just recently, he not only took an unofficial McLaren Speedtail P959 out in a field of tulips , but he also quickly played with an all-black (protruding) twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4.The latter was casually enjoying not just a bit of Spring grass but also the way Italian sports car purists were probably running amuck and screaming like it was the end of the classic Ferrari world . Now, it is adamantly clear the pixel master could not just give them a rest and decided that it was also a good time for “une quickie italienne in between work,” probably meaning a fast Italian one in between paid projects.That was not the best decision he took, for a couple of reasons. For starters, even more purists will never want to speak to him again from now on. Especially those who think a GTC4Lusso has nothing to do on top of a hill sporting a tubular roll cage both inside and outside, while also defying overlanding conventions by riding slammed on a set of Rotiform Aerodiscs...Secondly, the comments section was filled with customer inquiries about their own virtual design projects... So, we may have to wait a little longer than usual before seeing another personal creation stemming from this CGI expert!