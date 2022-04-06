Tubular-Caged Ferrari GTC4Lusso Thrown on CGI Hill Looks Ready For Overlanding

The renowned Prancing Horse brand is diligently getting ready to start a new five-door SUV way of life with the upcoming Purosangue. So, all Tifosi probably feel like they do not need any other “off-roader” in their life. Or do they?
Because ultra-luxury SUVs like Bentley’s Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or super-SUVs such as Lambo’s Urus are finally getting an answer from Ferrari, the Italian thoroughbred must have felt that four-wheel drive three-door Shooting Brake experiments like their FF and GTC4Lusso are no longer required. But that is one off-road opinion that may not be shared by everyone.
Case in point, London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, did another nature-themed digital project to upset all purists. Just recently, he not only took an unofficial McLaren Speedtail P959 out in a field of tulips, but he also quickly played with an all-black (protruding) twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4.
The latter was casually enjoying not just a bit of Spring grass but also the way Italian sports car purists were probably running amuck and screaming like it was the end of the classic Ferrari world. Now, it is adamantly clear the pixel master could not just give them a rest and decided that it was also a good time for “une quickie italienne in between work,” probably meaning a fast Italian one in between paid projects.
That was not the best decision he took, for a couple of reasons. For starters, even more purists will never want to speak to him again from now on. Especially those who think a GTC4Lusso has nothing to do on top of a hill sporting a tubular roll cage both inside and outside, while also defying overlanding conventions by riding slammed on a set of Rotiform Aerodiscs...
Secondly, the comments section was filled with customer inquiries about their own virtual design projects... So, we may have to wait a little longer than usual before seeing another personal creation stemming from this CGI expert!
Case in point, London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, did another nature-themed digital project to upset all purists. Just recently, he not only took an unofficial McLaren Speedtail P959 out in a field of tulips, but he also quickly played with an all-black (protruding) twin-turbo Ferrari 365 Daytona GTB4.
The latter was casually enjoying not just a bit of Spring grass but also the way Italian sports car purists were probably running amuck and screaming like it was the end of the classic Ferrari world. Now, it is adamantly clear the pixel master could not just give them a rest and decided that it was also a good time for “une quickie italienne in between work,” probably meaning a fast Italian one in between paid projects.
That was not the best decision he took, for a couple of reasons. For starters, even more purists will never want to speak to him again from now on. Especially those who think a GTC4Lusso has nothing to do on top of a hill sporting a tubular roll cage both inside and outside, while also defying overlanding conventions by riding slammed on a set of Rotiform Aerodiscs...
Secondly, the comments section was filled with customer inquiries about their own virtual design projects... So, we may have to wait a little longer than usual before seeing another personal creation stemming from this CGI expert!