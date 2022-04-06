2023 Nissan Z Becomes Subtle Fairlady Z432 Clone With Customized Proto DNA

Do you think that marketing and publicity do not have an impact on people? As it turns out, even virtual automotive artists can fall under its charms, albeit with a few twists of their own.
Now that we are fast approaching the magical moment when one of the most hyped enthusiast sports cars will finally hit nationwide U.S. dealerships, it is only logical for Nissan to double its promotional Z efforts. From a spectacular Formula Drift widebody apparition to all sorts of commercials, all is fair in love and the GR Supra war, right?
Frankly, some people will probably need little to no convincing arguments (aside from a good price) to decide the seventh-generation 2023 Nissan Z is the right sports car to park in the driveway or the garage this summer (rumored deliveries will kick off in June). Others, on the other hand, are slower to succumb to its charms.
Take for example Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has decided to have a break from the usual Americana series and cook something JDM. And it was all because “the more ads I see for the new Z, the more I like it.” Alas, as is always the case with pixel masters, there was still something off with the OEM package.
Luckily, while many of his fans might be led to believe he only has eyes for Americana CGIs, a few digital projects from the past will eagerly demonstrate that he sometimes likes to keep himself informed with the latest JDM apparitions. Now, he also noticed the splash made at home by the Japanese company’s Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto one-off and decided to use the orange-and-black template to address the pressing issues with the normal Z.
More exactly, “the grille on the standard model bothers me,” so he just took the recent concept and applied some subtle tweaks that would bring the regular version even closer to the direct source of inspiration: Nissan’s Skyline GT-R-swapped first-generation Fairlady Z432.
Now, it is going to be a game of spotting the differences, I admit. But those are beside the point because I am already imagining this modern tribute doing the same thing all over again and hiding the monster VR38DETT engine under the bulging hood.
