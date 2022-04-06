2023 Toyota GR Corolla CGI Has Wider Tuning Way Forward, Normal Exhaust Life

What has happened with the automotive industry if virtual artists are now going to great lengths to resolve OEM quirkiness?! We are being a tad ironic, but the Toyota GR Corolla would have been almost perfect if not for a design oddity.
Late last month Toyota finally came out into the open with its third Gazoo Racing model for North America. The 2023 GR Corolla will fill the GR86 to GR Supra two-door gap with a wide poise and five-door hatchback practicality. A veritable Hot Hatch, and a brewing legend, we might dare say.
But the larger sibling to the beloved GR Yaris which even tames the same 1.6-liter G16E-GTS turbocharged engine with just a little more power (300 hp, 273 lb-ft/370 Nm) and GR-Four all-wheel-drive system also comes with a potential meme-inducing styling quirk: an asymmetrical triple-outlet exhaust system.
Sure, it has enough logic, as it mimics the three-cylinder count, but that does not mean it will be everyone’s cup of tea. Or that designers should not have thought about symmetrical tips... Anyway, as with any other major enthusiast release, Toyota’s GR Corolla has quickly become the object of adoration for numerous virtual automotive artists.
Many of them focused on transforming the latest GR hero into different body styles: three-door, station wagon, sedan, etc. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, naturally could not resist taking a GR Corolla Hot Hatch out for a CGI spin. After all, one of his JDM obsessions was for the 2023 Nissan Z and logic indicates that he is going to be just as passionate about the Toyota five-door as well.
Now, he did the most logical thing possible: prepare the new release for a spectacular aftermarket life with a digital tuning take on the OEM matters. And it comes complete with a satin gray finish, contrasting blue DNZ Wheels, a stanced attitude that brings it closer to the ground, and an enhanced widebody aero kit. But, above all, the CGI expert also took better care of the exhaust quirkiness.
