Unofficial 2023 Cadillac CT6 Will Probably Make Everyone Sad It Abandoned U.S.

Cadillac has a couple of new vehicles in the pipeline, ready to join the current sedan and crossover SUV roster. However, none of them look both flat and sporty. They are either sustainable or high-performance.
It is not hard to guess what Caddy’s plans are for the next few months. They are seeking to finally unleash their EV revolution via the 2023 Lyriq and also give mighty super-SUVs a run for their Americana money with help from the 2023 Escalade-V.
Traditional Cadillac sedan fans will need to contend with a six-way roster comprised of CT4 and CT5 derivatives, though, because the first-generation Cadillac Touring 6 (CT6) only survived between the 2016 to 2020 model years. Still, some people might wonder how come the second-generation 2023 CT6 was recently caught by our spy photographer partners while undergoing posh camouflaged testing on U.S. soil.
Well, it was probably just easier for Caddy to fiddle with prototypes close to its home headquarters ahead of sending it off on its merry flagship sedan way to China, where the original CT6 is still on sale. Naturally, everyone might then wonder if the premium U.S. automaker will ever dare sell a big, luxurious land yacht across North America all over again, including virtual automotive artists.
As for Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, he has decided to raise a CGI eyebrow at Caddy's odd decision to test the CT6 in America when he is convinced that we are now dealing with a China-exclusive new generation. Naturally, in his well-known behind-the-scenes make-of style, he also discussed a lot of Caddy V-Series design and then opted for an imaginative, unofficial twist when CGI-peeling the entire camouflage off.
So, after a lot of Caddy talk right up to the 9:27 mark, his Photoshop skills finally kicked in starting with the 2018-2020 Blackwing V8 Cadillac CT6-V base. Then, judging the spy shots from the designer's point of view, he dropped on top of the unsuspecting big sedan a Lyriq-influenced front fascia that blended the new EV’s styling cues with secular ICE fashion.
Interestingly, the result was not bad at all, making us sad beyond V-Series belief if Cadillac indeed has axed the North American CT6 for all CGI eternity.
