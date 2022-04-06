2022 Ford EcoSport EV Welcomes Lightning Into Its Life as Final Survival Effort

Right now, although it is Blue Oval’s most affordable crossover and packs a 2.0-liter engine plus AWD, the Ford EcoSport also counts among the least beloved vehicles available in the United States. And, by all accounts, its real-world fate is already sealed.
Looking rather vestigial compared to other modern Ford crossovers and lacking the legacy or off-road capabilities of the hyped Bronco brothers, the little EcoSport cannot even consider itself the most affordable Blue Oval product for the North American market anymore. Starting at $22,040, it looks severely overpriced against the hybrid Ford Maverick truck that still kicks off at under $20k for the current model year.
So, is anyone surprised that Ford has decided the second-generation EcoSport – which has only been around the U.S. market since the 2018 model year – will soon bite the dust? Sure, diehard Blue Oval fans might add that it is all due to Ford’s decision to shut down the Chennai, India factory where the U.S.-spec model is also produced. But we all know better, right?
Well, it turns out there are exceptions from across the virtual automotive artist realm. Case in point, the pixel master better known as SRK Designs on social media has decided to further expand the unofficial Ford Lightning family series with a least-beloved member, perhaps in a last-ditch effort to save the nameplate from extinction.
So, after seeing a Mustang Mach-E turning into a brass-looking Falcon EV sedan, or the Bronco Sport and Australia-bound Everest become fully-fledged battery-powered members of the Lightning pack, now it is time for another zero-emission design project transformation. As always, the author shows everything in behind-the-scenes make-of style, complete with a few color choices and an interesting styling twist.
Naturally, for this EcoSport Lightning morphing, the CGI expert uses Mach-E inspiration, not F-150 Lightning design traits. And, possibly hoping that it will make this EcoSport more attractive, he also invents a new style of EV wheels. Well, frankly, it does not...
