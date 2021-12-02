Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept Is Haunted by the Electric Crossover's Spirit

1950s Dodge M37 Was the U.S. Army's Idea of a Custom Truck

Nissan has tapped into its racing know-how and electric vehicle knowledge for its latest show car dubbed the Ariya Single Seater Concept. 11 photos



Built around a bespoke chassis, it’s instantly recognizable as a Nissan due to the illuminated V motion front end, inspired by the company’s road-legal cars. The Ariya’s fluidic design helped develop the profile, and as expected, it also makes use of a lot of carbon fiber. Just like the electric crossover, the study “looks like it was shaped by the air itself,” the automaker says, adding that its participation in the



“We are now drawing inspiration from the Japanese words shun, meaning to run fast and effortlessly, and sho, meaning to soar with power and grace,” said Albaisa. “The Ariya Single Seater Concept is the perfect expression of this new language. Leveraging the Ariya’s EV powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package allowed our international team to capture this new sense of speed, technology and artistry.”



Fed by an 87 kWh battery, the electric motor powering the Ariya is good for 238 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. An all-wheel drive version of the electric crossover is also available, with a



Nissan is currently accepting reservations for the vehicle whose deliveries will start in the U.S. next fall. Pricing kicks off at just under $46,000, excluding destination, for the FWD Venture+. The Evolve+ and Premiere, which are also FWD, can be ordered from $48,950 and $53,450, respectively, and for the Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD, you're looking at a minimum of $58,950.

