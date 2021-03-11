Nissan Ariya's Bespoke Color Palette Reduces Its Carbon Footprint by 25%

As always, there’s a big gap between the moment an automaker introduces an all-new model and the day it reaches the dealerships. The rift usually turns into a hulking abyss when technologically advanced models, such as EVs, are involved. That’s an issue for the marketing departments who need to find creative ways to remind everyone of that vehicle’s upcoming presence.
Case in point, Nissan’s unveiling of the Ariya battery-electric crossover took place in the middle of July of last year. Since then, we haven’t heard much about the e-4ORCE powered EV, save for the occasional cross-reference with the other zero-emissions model the Japanese have been making for over a decade now.
That also gave the competition enough time to develop their own novelties, such as the VW ID.4 or the Skoda Enyaq. Heck, some of the rivals are already taking up sporting duties, such as the Enyaq Sportline iV or the Cupra el-Born.
Anyways, something must have prompted Nissan to leave the EV-related lethargy behind (they’re probably thinking there’s enough time to hit their goals), so here’s the automaker talking about the Ariya again... in a color-related press release (see it in full after the break).
“Ariya is the culmination of Nissan's electric mobility expertise and a strong statement of intent for the future of EV design. We therefore worked hard to introduce a truly futuristic and technology-driven design language for the colors, analyzing them in detail to create the perfect match for Ariya's innovative personality,” explains Lesley Busby, Color Manager at Nissan Design Europe.
There’s a total of ten paint jobs available for Ariya, including customer-favorite options such as Pearl White and Pearl Black (both feature advanced production techniques and even an all-new pigment for the latter). Of course, some spectacular hues will make the crossover easily stand out in a crowd, such as the specifically developed Akatsuki Copper and Aurora Green.
In our opinion, it’s even more important to note that Nissan’s technological innovation also caters to the sustainability side. As such, there’s a newly introduced “water-based paint which allows colors to be applied at a lower temperature,” thus potentially lowering the CO2 output by no less than 25%.
