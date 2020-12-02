A Look at Nissan Ariya's Revolutionary e-4ORCE Electric AWD System

The Japanese manufacturer is set to expand its EV range with an interesting SUV called Ariya. It will join the Leaf in showrooms next year, but unlike its front-wheel driven sibling, the new model features a dual-motor AWD powertrain managed by the new e-4ORCE system.
Nissan has a rich history of developing capable and innovative all-wheel-drive technologies like the Patrol’s intelligent 4X4 system or the GT-R's Attesa E-TS torque split system.
The latest addition is Ariya’s e-4ORCE, an advanced all-wheel control system designed especially for electric powertrains that manages the power output and braking performance to enhance stability, traction, and comfort on any road surface.
It is said to be especially useful in tough conditions like snow-covered roads where it can virtually trace and maintain the driver’s intended driving line using ultra-high-precision motor and brake control.
Essentially being a torque vectoring system, it optimizes front and rear torque allocation through the two motors and their regenerative braking systems. Unlike other multi-motor vehicles, the Ariya uses this energy recuperation technology on both units.
Nissan says the system also provides a comfortable ride for all passengers. When slowing down or even braking abruptly to avoid an obstacle, it helps keep passengers from being shaken back and forth by efficiently controlling power and braking for each wheel.
The new Nissan Ariya uses the CMF-EV platform developed alongside long-time partner Renault. The modular architecture has been enhanced to work perfectly with the dual-motor setup and the e-4ORCE system.
The battery pack is integrated into the chassis at the lowest possible point, thus lowering the center of gravity, improving rigidity, and offering near-equal weight distribution on both axles. This is said to boost the capabilities of the e-4ORCE system, resulting in what Nissan claims to be exceptional handling and stability.
The SUV has four driving modes available: Standard, Sport, Eco, and Snow. They enable the driver to change how the vehicle performs and adapts to certain situations. The latter is only available on version equipped with e-4ORCE since Nissan will also offer a front-wheel-drive, single-motor version tailored predominantly for urban environments.
It works by engaging the motors when the accelerator pedal is pushed, and when the driver eases off it, the vehicle will decelerate. This is another example where the e-4ORCE system is used to safely balance power and braking performance.
The SUV will also feature the ProPilot 2.0 advanced driver assistance suite that supports multi-lane highway driving tasks such as lane changes, overtaking and highway exiting.
There is no doubt the Ariya will become Nissan’s new flagship EV when it hits the streets in the second half of 2021. It promises to be a capable vehicle packing the latest technologies and driving assist systems, not to mention it can deliver almost double the range of the Leaf.
Thanks to the advanced e-4ORCE system, it also stays true to the Japanese carmaker’s philosophy of designing vehicles around the driver, delivering an experience that should make it fun to drive.
The latest addition is Ariya’s e-4ORCE, an advanced all-wheel control system designed especially for electric powertrains that manages the power output and braking performance to enhance stability, traction, and comfort on any road surface.
It is said to be especially useful in tough conditions like snow-covered roads where it can virtually trace and maintain the driver’s intended driving line using ultra-high-precision motor and brake control.
Essentially being a torque vectoring system, it optimizes front and rear torque allocation through the two motors and their regenerative braking systems. Unlike other multi-motor vehicles, the Ariya uses this energy recuperation technology on both units.
Nissan says the system also provides a comfortable ride for all passengers. When slowing down or even braking abruptly to avoid an obstacle, it helps keep passengers from being shaken back and forth by efficiently controlling power and braking for each wheel.
The new Nissan Ariya uses the CMF-EV platform developed alongside long-time partner Renault. The modular architecture has been enhanced to work perfectly with the dual-motor setup and the e-4ORCE system.
The battery pack is integrated into the chassis at the lowest possible point, thus lowering the center of gravity, improving rigidity, and offering near-equal weight distribution on both axles. This is said to boost the capabilities of the e-4ORCE system, resulting in what Nissan claims to be exceptional handling and stability.
The SUV has four driving modes available: Standard, Sport, Eco, and Snow. They enable the driver to change how the vehicle performs and adapts to certain situations. The latter is only available on version equipped with e-4ORCE since Nissan will also offer a front-wheel-drive, single-motor version tailored predominantly for urban environments.
It works by engaging the motors when the accelerator pedal is pushed, and when the driver eases off it, the vehicle will decelerate. This is another example where the e-4ORCE system is used to safely balance power and braking performance.
The SUV will also feature the ProPilot 2.0 advanced driver assistance suite that supports multi-lane highway driving tasks such as lane changes, overtaking and highway exiting.
There is no doubt the Ariya will become Nissan’s new flagship EV when it hits the streets in the second half of 2021. It promises to be a capable vehicle packing the latest technologies and driving assist systems, not to mention it can deliver almost double the range of the Leaf.
Thanks to the advanced e-4ORCE system, it also stays true to the Japanese carmaker’s philosophy of designing vehicles around the driver, delivering an experience that should make it fun to drive.