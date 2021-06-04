Nissan Ariya EV Sales Delayed Due Global Chip Shortage

If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on Nissan’s fully electric crossover anytime soon, you’ll be sad to hear that the Ariya's availability has been pushed back due to the health crisis and a global chip shortage, as per one of the carmaker’s senior executives.
Nissan executive VP Asako Hoshino told reporters that the Ariya’s rollout has been pushed back to “this winter”, Reuters reports. Initially, the Japanese brand wanted to start selling its new EV in Japan from mid-2021.
“Sales in the United States and Europe will typically come around two months later,” said Hoshino, which means U.S. and EU/UK buyers will probably have to wait until 2022 to get one. The Nissan exec also said that she expects her company to sell tens of thousands of units in the first year, with Europe generating the highest demand.
As for why you should care about the availability of the Ariya, well, it’s because it sounds like a very strong product, at least on paper. It’s Nissan’s first brand-new EV in almost a decade, following the Leaf hatchback, which itself became the world’s first mass-market electric car.
Once sales commence, you’ll be able to choose between four different fully electric drivetrains. The base model will come with rear-wheel drive and a 65-kWh battery while offering 215 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. Its range was rated at 280 miles (450 km) based on testing in Japan.
Next up is a 90-kWh battery model, also with two-wheel drive but more power at 239 hp and a better range—379 miles (610 km) on a single charge.
As for the two all-wheel-drive variants, one packs a 65-kWh battery with 335 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, plus a 267-mile (430-km) range, while the flagship spec gets the 90-kWh battery, 389 hp, and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. This model will allegedly do 360 miles (580 km) on a single charge while also getting you to 62 mph (96 kph) in just 5.1 seconds.
