Nissan Formula E Team Is Working on the Gen2 Powertrain for 2021 Mexico Race

Nissan’s Formula E racer will be taking on yet another challenge – the new circuit for all-electric racers outside the city of Puebla, in Mexico. The team will be returning to Mexico for rounds 8 and 9 of the 2020/21 Formula E World Championship, this weekend.
It’s crazy to think that Formula E is already at its 7th edition, when just a few years ago there was no type of competition exclusively dedicated to electric cars. This goes to show how fast things are changing when it comes to EVs. This season kicked off with the Diriyah E-Prix in February, and is now introducing a new track. It will be for the first time that the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed facility, outside the Mexican city of Puebla, will host a Formula E circuit.
The Japanese company has a special connection with Mexico, where the Nissan LEAF, launched in 2014, became the first mass-market 100% electric vehicle, and the second-generation model, introduced 4 years later, was also popular. In fact, Nissan recently reached an important milestone in this country, with 700 charging stations now available across Mexico, through its dealership network and in public spaces.
It’s been 4 years since Nissan joined Formula E, and its EV expertise has continued to grow. This year, the new Nissan Gen2 Formula E powertrain made its debut at the Monaco E-Prix, which took place in May. Shell's bespoke all-electric race car, E-Fluid, with transmission fluids specifically designed for EVS, raced for the first time with Nissan e.dams,
Since then, Nissan’s Formula E team and its EV road car engineers have been working together to further develop the new Gen2 powertrain - after all, it’s only had one round so far, and is now getting ready for the upcoming ones at Mexico, this weekend. It looks like there’s still room for improvement in terms of speed and efficiency.
But intense work on the Gen2 powertrain is worth every minute. Not only could it get the Nissan Formula E team championship points in Mexico, but it’s an important step towards achieving the company’s goal of electrifying all of its vehicles in the next 10 years.
