Eco Activists Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fly Private to Gala About Sustainability

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just accepted an award for human rights and social issues. But, despite their constant support for climate change, they did fly to New York in a private jet.
Ahead of their documentary premiere on Netflix on December 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were seen disembarking a private jet at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
The two were on their way to attend the Ripple of Hope Awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 6. After disembarking, the two hopped inside a black Cadillac Escalade that was waiting for them outside the airport.
The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosted the gala, where the two received an award for the Archwell Foundation and its involvement in human rights and social issues.
Both Markle and Harry have been very outspoken about potential environmental impacts and encouraged everyone to do their bid.
"There is a ticking clock to protect our planet — with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home — for ourselves and for future generations," the royal couple said in joint social media post in 2019. "Let’s save it. Let’s do our part."
Of course, it looks like flying private does not cause concern for the power couple. And this attracted a lot of attention on social media.
This isn’t the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received backlash for their use of private jets. The two previously took a private aircraft to the UK over the summer to attend late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
And that wasn't the only time, because they also came under scrutiny after flying to Nice, France, in a small private jet a few years ago. But Sir Elton John, who owned the aircraft, wanted everyone to know that the two flew in carbon-neutral private jets.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't the only ones guilty of environmental hypocrisy. Recently, David Beckham also arrived by private jet at an Environmental Awards ceremony in Qatar. And fervent activist Leonardo DiCaprio is often seen spending his free time on yachts.
