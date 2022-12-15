Tesla Starts Deliveries of the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid in Europe

Announced in January 2021, the Palladium refresh of the Model S brought forward a three-motor powertrain setup that Tesla calls Plaid. Back home in the United States of America, customer deliveries started in June 2021.
One and a half years later, the blistering quick Model S Plaid and its SUV-bodied sibling finally arrived on European shores. They’re not exactly affordable, though, and they’re not the longest-range options either. Over in Germany, the European Union’s largest new-vehicle market, Model S Plaid pricing kicks off at €137,990 or $146,610 at current exchange rates.
Tesla Deutschland quotes up to 600 kilometers (373 miles) of WLTP-rated driving range on a full charge of the battery, a top speed of 322 kilometers per hour (200 miles per hour), and 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in a decidedly nauseating 2.1 seconds. The entry-level Model S Long Range isn’t currently available to configure in this part of the world.
The aforementioned sticker price includes Pearl White paint. Four other finishes are offered at 1,800 to 2,200 euros or 1,915 to 2,340 freedom eagles. 19-inch Tempest wheels come standard, whereas the 21-inch Arachnid wheels that unlock the full potential of the Plaid cost €4,900 or $5,205 at the moment of reporting. The larger wheels enable the Plaid to cover the quarter mile in 9.23 seconds at 250 kph (155 mph) as per Tesla.
Hopping inside reveals a black interior. The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer is charging extra for the black and white interior, and the same applies to the black and cream interior. Enhanced Autopilot is optional as well, as is Full Self Driving. Customers in the market for the Model X Plaid will have to spend €140,990 or $149,790 right off the bat.
Slightly heavier than its four-door sedan counterpart, the Model X Plaid promises 543 kilometers (337 miles), 262 kilometers per hour (163 miles per hour), and 2.6 seconds. Both all-electric vehicles belt out 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,420 Nm) of tire-smoking torque.
