Tesla's Expensive 1 TB External SSD Can Handle Steam, but You Can’t Have It for Christmas

Who would have thought just a decade ago that in no time digital storage capacity would become an issue with cars as well?
Yet here we are, living in a time when some carmakers are making and selling external storage devices specifically designed to allow you to store in-car games (yes, we have that too now) and other whatnot that have nothing to do with driving.
Fresh from releasing a large and feature-packed Holiday Update, Tesla included this week on its online shop exactly such a thing: an external solid-state drive (SSB), 1 TB in size, and meant to take care of the ever-growing storing needs of the modern-day driver.
Tesla describes the hardware as being automotive grade. We’re assuming that means it was “designed for durability withstanding extreme cabin temperatures, vehicle shocks and vibrations,” as the description on the Tesla shop reads without going into details.
Apparently compatible with all Tesla vehicles, the SSD was designed to support Steam gaming. The service is part of the Holiday Update which began rolling earlier this week. But whereas the SSD can be used on all Teslas, Steam is, for now, just a beta version for the electric cars, and only works for the 2022 Tesla Model S and 2022 Model Y cars that have 16GB DDR memory.
Tesla will begin selling the SSD in February 2023, so you can’t have it this Christmas. The package includes the drive itself, but also one USB-A–female to USB-C–male adapter cable to allow you to hook it up to the car.
As for the price of this thing, well, it’s not cheap. Whereas you can find Samsung or SanDisk SSDs on Amazon for as little as $89 and $58, respectively, Tesla will be asking $350 for this one. Who knows, maybe the difference is covered by those automotive grade bits the company mentioned.
Fresh from releasing a large and feature-packed Holiday Update, Tesla included this week on its online shop exactly such a thing: an external solid-state drive (SSB), 1 TB in size, and meant to take care of the ever-growing storing needs of the modern-day driver.
Tesla describes the hardware as being automotive grade. We’re assuming that means it was “designed for durability withstanding extreme cabin temperatures, vehicle shocks and vibrations,” as the description on the Tesla shop reads without going into details.
Apparently compatible with all Tesla vehicles, the SSD was designed to support Steam gaming. The service is part of the Holiday Update which began rolling earlier this week. But whereas the SSD can be used on all Teslas, Steam is, for now, just a beta version for the electric cars, and only works for the 2022 Tesla Model S and 2022 Model Y cars that have 16GB DDR memory.
Tesla will begin selling the SSD in February 2023, so you can’t have it this Christmas. The package includes the drive itself, but also one USB-A–female to USB-C–male adapter cable to allow you to hook it up to the car.
As for the price of this thing, well, it’s not cheap. Whereas you can find Samsung or SanDisk SSDs on Amazon for as little as $89 and $58, respectively, Tesla will be asking $350 for this one. Who knows, maybe the difference is covered by those automotive grade bits the company mentioned.