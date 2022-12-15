McMurtry Spéirling Crushes Carwow's Quarter Mile Record With Only 7.97 Seconds

Jeremy Clarkson made an iconic video with the Ariel Atom in which his face got deformed by wind and acceleration. We suspect that Mat Watson only missed the chance to repeat that because he is a lot younger than Clarkson and also due to the McMurtry Spéirling having a closed cabin. Otherwise, running a quarter mile in only 7.97 seconds could have presented similar effects. Yet, it only made the carwow presenter curse and shake.

9 photos