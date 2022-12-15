McMurtry Spéirling Crushes Carwow's Quarter Mile Record With Only 7.97 Seconds

Jeremy Clarkson made an iconic video with the Ariel Atom in which his face got deformed by wind and acceleration. We suspect that Mat Watson only missed the chance to repeat that because he is a lot younger than Clarkson and also due to the McMurtry Spéirling having a closed cabin. Otherwise, running a quarter mile in only 7.97 seconds could have presented similar effects. Yet, it only made the carwow presenter curse and shake.
The British website’s latest video shows this fascinating electric car with way more details than we have seen so far. The Spéirling is about to get a road-legal derivative, but the track version is yet to show everything it can do.
Watson started the video by talking to McMurtry’s chief engineer to learn everything that makes the Spéirling unique. Kevin Ukoko-Rongione explained how the two fans at the back of the EV suck air from the ground to keep it with so much grip that it could challenge F1 cars – at least while the 60-kWh battery pack charge lasts. He also explained the aerodynamic solutions.
Watson then met Max Chilton to show the EVs interior and how you can fit there if you have the chance. McMurtry’s lead development driver told the presenter how to set the car for the runs that would lead to carwow’s quarter-mile record.
The first run was with “only” 600 hp, and it already impressed Watson. Chilton then put the EV in its most extreme setting, unleashing all 1,000 hp its two rear electric motors offer. The carwow presenter started swearing at that point, but the track was wet.
To solve that, he took the Spéirling to Silverstone and hired a truck to drive the tarmac. The first run could be better, so he got some tips from Chilton and went for another try. It was the one that made him go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.4 s, 0 to 100 mph (160.9 kph) in 2.63 s, and finish the quarter mile in only 7.97 s. Reading the numbers is not even as remotely satisfying as watching the whole thing. Make sure you do that when you can.
