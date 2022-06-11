Coolest Street Cars To Make You Feel Like an F1 Driver

However, for the most passionate of us, they are some alternatives. If you have too much money, you can enter a particular program like the Ferrari Corse Clienti, where you can own an actual Ferrari F1 machinery. The price is unknown, but without a doubt it's pretty high, especially when you consider that you need to pay for all the maintenance and services.
Most owners prefer to store their car in Maranello at the factory, where the Ferrari guys do all the work. Luckily, there is another, cheaper alternative. Some car manufacturers created road cars that share many similarities with an actual Formula One car, but with blinkers, headlights and other elements added to make them road legal at least in some parts of the world, if not everywhere. So, let's look at some of the best F1 cars for the roads.
BAC Mono - One of the most popular choices for road-legal racing cars. The Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) released the Mono model back in 2011 for $150,000, which is quite a lot of money for a toy. However, when you consider the performance of the Mono, the price is understandable.
The BAC Mono comes with a 280 hp 2.3-liter four-cylinder Cosworth engine, mounted in the middle of the car (as it is supposed to be) driving the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox and a limited-slip differential. As a result, the 0-62 mph (0 - 100 kph) time is below three seconds, and it has a top speed of 170 mph (273 kph). In addition, its 527 hp per ton power-to-weight ratio is six horsepower better than a Bugatti Veyron for example, which is very impressive.
The Ariel Atoms - With eight generations already out on the market, the Ariel Atom models are arguably the most famous Formula One-style road cars. The first model was launched 22 years ago, using a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter Rover K-series engine, developing 190 hp. Since the start of the millennium, the Ariel Atom has come a long way, with the latest model (Ariel Atom 4) using the Honda Civic Type-R 2.0 engine with a power output of 320 hp.
However, when you combine that engine with a 400 kg (881 lbs) body, you get crazy acceleration, braking, traction, and many more dynamics elements. Plus, they refined the Atom 4 because all the past ones usually tried to kill you whenever you thought of driving like Lewis Hamilton. The turbocharged Honda engine helps the Ariel Atom 4 reach 62 mph in about 2.9 seconds, which is faster than most of the exotic supercars available on the market now.
Caparo T1 - On paper, the Caparo T1 was one of the most incredible pieces of automotive engineering. Created in 2006 by the guys behind the legendary McLaren F1 with the idea of outperforming the speed king at that time (a car named Veyron), the Caparo was an actual road-legal racing car capable of reaching 62 mph in only 2.5 seconds. If that was not enough, the T1 had a top speed of 200 mph (321 kph) and no more than 3G cornering force.
KTM X-Bow R - KTM is most known for their off-road vehicles, especially motorcycles, so it was weird when they announced the launch of a road car. However, the KTM X-Bow R is really a street-legal Formula One car. Outfitted with a 300 hp 2.0-liter TFSI engine from Audi, the KTM puts down 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), reaching 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.
Usually, you can see these cars being used at the ROC (Race of Champions) event due to the fact that they are some of the best-handling cars on the market. Weighing less than a ton and having an aerodynamic build, the X-Bow R could beat most of the supercars on a track day. And besides, it's one of the best-looking cars in my opinion.
Well, there you have it. These are some of the most remarkable and road-legal F1-style cars to make you feel like a Formula One driver on your way to Walmart.
