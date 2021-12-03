Top Gear Highlights McMurtry's Bonkers 1,000-Horsepower EV Hypercar

There are multiple EV manufacturers right now that are chasing speed in different ways. None seem to be doing what McMurtry is though and their Speirling just got a deep dive from the folks at Top Gear. Here's how this 1,000-horsepower hypercar aims to win the EV race.
First, let's talk about the size of the McMurtry Speirling. It's very very tiny. In fact, it's both skinnier and shorter than a Caterham. That allows it to cut through the air and reduce range and power-sapping drag.
Of course, being an EV it does weigh more than a Caterham. At the same time, it has a lot more power. Combining the power from each rear motor the McMurtry makes 1,000-horsepower and weighs in at under 1,000 kg or 2,205-pounds.
The company says that it'll beat a brand new Bugatti Chiron to 186 miles per hour. That may or may not be true but the technology inside certainly seems to be on the nose.
The McMurtry uses similar technology as the Chaparral 2J racecar. For those who don't know, the 2J was a revolutionary car that used a fan to literally suck the car to the ground. It was so effective that the car was able to have serious downforce at 0 miles per hour.
The McMurtry uses the same sort of tech to provide downforce. That's why it doesn't need a giant wing on the back to keep it stuck to the ground.
It's also how it can manage to accelerate so fast despite having to manage 1,000-horsepower being transmitted through two rear tires that feature a 240-mm section width.
The whole video features tons of tiny little details too minute to mention here. It's well worth a watch and proves that there's more than one way to make an electric car go fast.
