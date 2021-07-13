A Batmobile-Like Racecar That Sounds Like a Fighter Jet Could Be the Fastest EV

There were some impressive racing cars climbing the hill at Goodwood in this year’s Festival of Speed in the U.K. But one in particular attracted all eyes, through its strange appearance, astounding performance, and powerful sound. Rumor even has it that this might be the fastest electric car ever built.
We’re talking about an electric vehicle that looks like the Batmobile and sounds like a powerful fighter jet. They call it Spéirling and it is the creation of McMurtry Automotive, a company based in the U.K.
The Spéirling is a small single-seater that looks like a Hot Wheels die-cast toy car, which makes it all the more unbelievable to see what it hides under its carbon bodywork. With a length of 10.4 ft (3.2 meters), a width of 4.9 ft (1.5 m), and a height of 3.4 ft (1.05m), this tiny hypercar is in fact a monster that goes from 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) in under 9 seconds. It can seat drivers with heights of max. 6’7 and was built as a track car.
With a 1,000 hp power per ton ratio, the Spéirling can generate more than 1,100 lb (500 kg) of downforce from 0 mph and packs a 60kWh battery that offers 30 to 60 minutes of track driving range in a single battery charge. It is equipped with a McMurtry rear-wheel-drive two-motor e-axle system.
The Spéirling has a Gordon Murray-style fan system on the back, with a fan power of more than 80 hp, generating over 50 percent of the vehicle’s weight in downforce even before the car starts moving. It’s these 120dB fans that make the tiny racecar sound like a racket, a very strange sound to hear in an electric vehicle.
For now, Mc Murtry Automotive says the Spéirling is just a prototype, so we have no information regarding pricing or a potential release date.
